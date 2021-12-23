Man arrested in death of model and friend ordered to remain jailed on $3.4M bail

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — One of three men arrested in last month’s deaths of 24-year-old model Christy Giles and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola was ordered Thursday to remain in jail on $3.4 million bail.

David Brian Pearce, who also was charged with sexually assaulting four women in alleged attacks dating as far back as 2010, was ordered to return to Superior Court Judge Victoria B. Wilson’s courtroom for arraignment Jan. 12 on two counts each of forcible rape and one count each of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, an sexual penetration by a foreign object, according to City News Service .

The sexual assualt charges stem from attacks that took place in August 2010, February 2019, February 2020, and October 2020.

As for the death of Giles and Cabrales-Arzola, prosecutors have “asked for further investigation” into their November deaths, according to CNS .

Giles, a model and aspiring actress, and her friend were last seen at an apartment in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood before their bodies were dumped outside separate hospitals in Culver City and West L.A.

Giles was already dead when her body was found outside the hospital on Nov. 13 and Cabrales-Arzola was in critical condition for weeks before her family took her off life support one day before her 27th birthday on Nov. 27.

Pearce, 39, was arrested in connection to their deaths along with 42-year-old Brandt Osborn and 47-year-old Michael Ansbach. Osborn, an actor, was reportedly arrested while working on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles , according to Jan Cilliers, Giles’ husband.

