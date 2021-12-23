Glendale police arrest 12, recover 8 stolen vehicles

GLENDALE, Calif. (KNX) — Glendale police have reported the recovery of at least eight stolen vehicles between Thanksgiving and last week, resulting in the arrest of 12 people, according to a department statement.

The department detailed each theft, but did not disclose if they believe the individuals involved to be connected.

Nov. 24: At approximately 1:30 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau responded to the 800 block of E. Elk Ave. when they noticed a vehicle obstructing traffic occupied by a male who was slumped over. Assisting units arrived and contacted the male, 25-year-old David Mendez of Pasadena. During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle Mendez was in had been reported stolen. Mendez was arrested and booked for felony grand theft.

Nov. 26: Just before 2:00 p.m., a Glendale PD officer was patrolling along the 300 block of W. Los Feliz Rd. when they located a stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot. Brenda Williams,28, of Los Angeles was sitting in the driver’s seat and 31-year-old Wilfred Perez was in the passenger seat. Assisting officers arrived, and a search of the vehicle produced methamphetamine, a purse containing credit/debit cards belonging to other individuals and a fake identification card. Also in the vehicle was clothing with security sensors attached, a pry bar, and wire cutters. Williams was arrested for vehicle theft, grand theft, and possessing a controlled substance. Perez was arrested and booked for possessing a controlled substance and burglary tools.

Nov. 30: Just before 2:00 p.m., a Glendale PD officer on patrol in the area of Colorado St. and Kenilworth Ave. initiated a traffic enforcement stop and contacted the driver, 35-year-old Daniel Canela-Vazquez and passenger, 42-year-old Osvaldo Rodriguez, both of Los Angeles. Rodriguez was discovered to be on probation. During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen days before. Canela-Vazquez and Rodriguez were arrested and booked for vehicle theft, receiving known stolen property and grand theft. Rodriguez was also arrested for possessing unlawful paraphernalia and for violating the terms of his probation.

Dec. 2: Just after 8:00 a.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau located a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Rd. Further investigation revealed the vehicle was associated with people who were staying at a nearby motel. Officers entered the associated motel room and located methamphetamine, over 20 needles, a notepad containing personal identifying information relating to other individuals, and credit/debit cards belonging to other individuals. Ultimately, 33-year-old Nicholas Dysart (transient) was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, outstanding warrants, 41-year-old Kwang Ju of Los Angeles was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, possessing controlled substances, grand theft, and outstanding warrants, and 32-year-old Rose Lemery of Wolfboro, New Hampshire was arrested and booked for identity theft and possessing controlled substances.

Dec. 11: At approximately 5:30 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau located a stolen license plate attached to a stolen vehicle that was parked in a motel parking lot on the 6700 block of San Fernando Rd. During the investigation, officers discovered which motel room the vehicle was associated with and contacted 28-year-old Melissa Rios of Granada Hills, who was the sole occupant at the time. In plain sight, officers observed multiple tools commonly associated with burglary and catalytic converter thefts including several car jacks and reciprocating saws and discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen. Rios was arrested and booked for vehicle theft, identity theft, and possessing narcotics.

Dec. 7: At approximately 2:30 p.m., a Glendale PD officer on patrol observed a stolen vehicle parked in a parking lot on the 5000 block of San Fernando Rd. Assisting units arrived and 33-year-old Guido Gomez (transient) was seen opening the front door of the vehicle. Gomez was subsequently arrested and booked for vehicle theft

Dec. 8: Just after 6:00 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau located a stolen vehicle traveling near the intersection of Colorado St. and Central Ave. Assisting officers arrived and conducted a felony stop on the vehicle and the driver, 28-year-old Vahagn Ogumtsyan of Glendale, was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

Dec. 15: At approximately 12:30 p.m., an officer assigned to Glendale PD’s patrol bureau responded to a car dealership on the 1200 block of S. Brand Blvd regarding a vehicle theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers learned that 33-year-old Rachel Orozco of Los Angeles had driven a vehicle from a dealership without permission to do so. Orozco was arrested and booked for vehicle theft.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram