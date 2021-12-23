ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Editor's Choice: The Year in Blu-ray (2021)

Film Freak Central
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegrettably missed: Shawscope Volume One (Arrow), The Red Shoes - 4K Ultra HD (Criterion), Blood for Dracula - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 3D (Vinegar Syndrome), Flesh for Frankenstein - 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray 3D (Vinegar Syndrome), Who Framed Roger Rabbit - 4K Ultra HD (Buena Vista), Hard Target -...

www.filmfreakcentral.net

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Win! A DVD and Blu-Ray Bundle

We are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an awesome bundle of DVDs and Blu-Rays with hours of fabulous entertainment. Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray. Nominated for an astonishing 76 awards throughout its run and guest starring now US President Joe Biden. The original Thunderbirds...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalbits.com

Creature (Blu-ray Review)

Trans World Entertainment (Vinegar Syndrome) Creature was the second theatrical feature from writer/director William Malone, one of many low-budget sci-fi/horror films that followed in the wake of the success of Ridley Scott’s Alien in 1979. Creature may appear to acknowledge its predecessor right in the title, but that was a last-minute change at the behest of the producers, as Malone always preferred his original title: Titan Find. Still, while Malone’s first treatment predated Alien, the narrative in the shooting script that he co-wrote with Alan Reed follows many of the familiar beats from Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett’s story: the crew of a spaceship lands on a planet where there’s already another ship which has encountered an alien species, and they are slowly picked off one-by-one as they try to figure out how to kill it.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Crash! (Full Moon Features)

Rating – 2.5/5. I was introduced to Full Moon, Empire, and Moonbeam Entertainment at a young age so I thought I had a grip on the films of Charles Band. However, Full Moon recently caught me off guard when they announced the release of the 1976 Charles Band directed horror film Crash! on blu. When I saw the blu artwork and the tagline I knew this was going to be a wild one so I quickly reached out to them and they were kind enough to send over a review copy. I want to once again thank Full Moon for hooking me up with this copy to check out.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
dailydead.com

December 21st Genre Releases Include RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS (Blu-ray / DVD), ROH (DVD), THE VAMPIRE LOVERS (Collector’s Edition Blu-ray)

With the Christmas holiday hitting later this week, Tuesday is looking to be a somewhat quiet day for horror and sci-fi home media releases. Scream Factory has put together a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray for The Vampire Lovers and Tempe Video is showing some love to a trio of overlooked micro-budget genre flicks from the 1990s: Kingdom of the Vampire, Zombie Cop, and Humanoids from Atlantis. Other releases for December 21st include Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness and Roh.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
thedigitalbits.com

Heaven Can Wait (1978) (Blu-ray Review)

Heaven Can Wait is a 1978 romantic comedy that tells the story of Joe Pendleton (Warren Beatty), a quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams whose dreams of reaching the Superbowl are cut short in a fatal accident during training. On his way to heaven, he finds out that someone made a rookie mistake and he shouldn’t have died yet, so he’s offered the opportunity to return to Earth in a different body, and ends up in the body of the wealthy industrialist Leo Farnsworth instead. Pendleton can’t give up his dream of winning the Superbowl, so he decides to right the wrongs in Farnsworth’s life and train his new body to reach the same goal. Yet he finds that fate is a fickle mistress, and that there are angels on earth as well as in heaven...
NFL
Collider

Thomas Jane's 'The Punisher' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content

If you are one of the die-hard fans of Thomas Jane’s Frank Castle or just loves any incarnation of the character, you’ll be happy to know that Best Buy is releasing a 4K UHD Steelbook edition of 2004’s The Punisher, and it’s coming to shelves earlier than you think: you’ll be able to rewatch Castle go vigilante after witnessing his family’s murder a little over a month from now.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Kindred, The: Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray Review)

F/M Entertainment (Synapse Films) Jeffery Obrow and Stephen Carpenter had previously brought two horror projects to the screen in the early 1980s, The Dorm That Dripped Blood and The Power, but they’re mostly remembered for 1987’s The Kindred. A monster movie that stands above many of its peers, perhaps even going toe to toe with films like The Thing and The Fly, it did decent business at the box office and had a thriving aftermarket life through home video rentals and repeated cable airings.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

The Card Counter (2021) Blu-ray Review

The Card Counter offers some excellent visuals and a unique and decent plot, but it feels as though it is moving along at a snail’s pace only to be left unsatisfied once you get to the finish line. Writer/director Paul Schrader (First Reformed) has been in the film industry...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Andy Milligan
Person
Tex Avery
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (December 14th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for December 14th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Duel, The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, The Card Counter and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
thedigitalbits.com

Deceivers, The (Blu-ray Review)

Cinecom Pictures (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber) The Deceivers is an interesting if somewhat problematic look at British colonialism in India, and the legends of the Thuggee cult. It was something of a passion project for producer Ismail Merchant, who spent ten years developing the film with different potential directors. He finally ended up bringing it to the screen in 1988 with Nicholas Meyer at the helm. The Deceivers would end up being one of the few films that Merchant produced which didn’t involve either director James Ivory or screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. In this case, the screenplay was by Michael Hirst, based on the novel by John Masters, and that’s where things get a bit complicated. The opening title card declares that the film is based on a true story, but the exact nature of the Thuggee cult (and even its very existence) has been disputed by historians.
MOVIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

Mario Bava’s SHOCK Available on Blu-ray January 18th From Arrow Video

“Death is like going on a trip, darling, only one doesn’t come back.”. Mario Bava’s final horror film SHOCK (1977) will be available on Blu-ray January 18th from Arrow Video. In a career spanning four decades and encompassing virtually every genre under the sun, Mario Bava inspired multiple...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blu Ray Disc#4k Ultra Hd#4k Uhd#Lionsgate Films#Vinegar Syndrome#Columbia#Artificial Eye#Paramount#Blu Ray Warner Archive
thedigitalbits.com

Number Seventeen (Blu-ray Review)

British International Pictures/Wardour Films (Kino Lorber Studio Classics) Number Seventeen is an often-overlooked early sound production from Alfred Hitchcock, the final film that he made while working for British International Pictures. Even Hitchcock dismissed the film, describing it to Francois Truffaut as “a disaster.” It’s hardly that, but it’s still clearly a hastily-assembled project thrown together to fulfill Hitch’s contract with BIP. Despite the rough edges and an incomprehensible plot, there are still plenty of flashes of the director’s gifts on display.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Superhero Hype’s Last-Minute Movie and Blu-ray Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Superhero Hype’s Last-Minute Movie and Blu-ray Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Movie theaters may be opening again, but not everyone’s ready to go back. So why not give the ones you love — or yourself — the holiday gift of movies? Or TV box sets, whatever. We’ve taken a look at some of the best gift ideas out there for the fan of superheroes, fantasy, and sci-fi on your list. (Sorry, but Spider-Man: No Way Home is still “only in theaters.”) All of which Amazon.com has running as of publication time. Please note that all deals are subject to change or sell out at any time based on supply and demand. Buy while you can, and please pay attention to shipping times and methods to ensure they arrive on time.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Giallo Essentials: Red Edition – Volume One (Blu-ray Review)

Luigi Bazzoni, Franco Rossellini, Flavio Mogherini. 1965/1971/1977 (November 30, 2021) [Editor’s Note: Portions of The Possessed review were originally written by Dennis Seuling.]. Having released a number of giallo films on Blu-ray over the years, Arrow Video has now taken the opportunity to repackage some of those releases in...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Jim Hemphill’s Top Ten Blu-ray Releases of 2021

Compiling my annual list of the year’s ten best Blu-ray releases (or, to be more accurate, my ten personal favorites), I have come to the conclusion once again that reports of the death of physical media have been greatly exaggerated – there were easily another three or four dozen titles in 2021 worthy of placement on the list, and I can’t even begin to claim familiarity with more than a small percentage of everything that was released. But these are ten titles I can confidently recommend, not only for the fine transfers of superlative films but for the lovingly produced special features that accompany them.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
nerdreactor.com

It’s a Wonderful Life (75th Anniversary Edition) – Blu-ray Review

After watching It’s a Wonderful Life again (and again every Christmas), my thoughts remain the same as when I reviewed the film in 2019. For my original thoughts on the film, click here. Movie Rating: 4/5 atoms. It’s a Wonderful Life hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a...
RETAIL
nerdreactor.com

Ron’s Gone Wrong – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

Let’s be real here. Kids are not as stupid as Hollywood might think they are. Sure, they’re not world-weary, but they do have basic logic of the world around them. Kid logic, if you will. That’s why it doesn’t make much sense when studios spend loads of money on a film and you don’t cater to a kid’s intelligence. Unfortunately, Ron’s Gone Wrong is the kind of film that talks down to kids.
MOVIES
wccbcharlotte.com

Text2Win “The Superdeep” On Blu-ray

The Russian Kola Superdeep Borehole is the largest drilling project in the world, attempting to drill as far as possible into the Earth’s crust. After reaching depths of nearly seven miles below the surface, unexplained sounds resembling the screams and moans of numerous people were reported and the borehole was shut down. But when a small team of scientists and military personnel set out to unearth the source of the strange sounds, they end up discovering the greatest threat that humanity has ever faced.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy