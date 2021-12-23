Editor's Choice: The Year in Blu-ray (2021)

Cinecom Pictures (Cohen Media Group/Kino Lorber) The Deceivers is an interesting if somewhat problematic look at British colonialism in India, and the legends of the Thuggee cult. It was something of a passion project for producer Ismail Merchant, who spent ten years developing the film with different potential directors. He finally ended up bringing it to the screen in 1988 with Nicholas Meyer at the helm. The Deceivers would end up being one of the few films that Merchant produced which didn’t involve either director James Ivory or screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala. In this case, the screenplay was by Michael Hirst, based on the novel by John Masters, and that’s where things get a bit complicated. The opening title card declares that the film is based on a true story, but the exact nature of the Thuggee cult (and even its very existence) has been disputed by historians.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO