ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Peduto promotes longtime bodyguard to assistant chief of Pittsburgh police

By Megan Guza
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfHRj_0dUsFQq900

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, in his last police promotion ceremony as mayor on Thursday, promoted his longtime bodyguard from sergeant to assistant chief, leapfrogging the ranks of lieutenant and commander.

Peduto defended the relatively unorthodox move before Phil Carey was even sworn in as an assistant chief.

“Many people ask why I would promote you to the rank of assistant chief,” he said. “I would never put my integrity on the line. I would never utilize over 30 years of professional service to the people of Western Pennsylvania and the city of Pittsburgh for something as minimal as a promotion.”

He said Carey’s decades of service in the U.S. Army – including tours in Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Africa – qualify him as a supervisor and leader and positioned him to jump rank to assistant chief.

“I had the opportunity of being with you for eight years through some horrific experiences, some incredible experiences and the day-to-day grind,” Peduto said to Carey at the swearing-in ceremony in the mayor’s conference room. “I saw a person with the utmost integrity, a man of discipline, and incredible leader and somebody who I believe can be a mentor.”

Beth Pittinger, director of the Citizens Police Review Board, called it “blatant patronage.”

“We need to put some structure into promotions and expectations,” she said. “What is this assistant chief going to be responsible for? How are we going to know that that assistant chief is being responsible? What’s the accountability criteria?”

She said Peduto pointing to Carey’s military service as a way to compensate for a relative lack of supervisory experience is disingenuous.

“The community has been voicing concerns about the militarization of police,” she said. “We’re trying to get away from the mentality of soldiers on guard in the city and trying to move toward the guardian model. While soldiers are guardians, that doesn’t necessarily just in and of itself exclusively qualify you to be a law enforcement officer.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety said Carey’s assignment hasn’t yet been determined. The president of the union representing Pittsburgh police officers did not immediately return a request for comment.

Peduto said he is “willing to take the criticism in order to do the right thing,” noting that in almost every other segment of city government, the whole of someone’s career is taken into account in hiring, not just their work within that specific department.

“You don’t ask, ‘What did you do in this department?’ You ask, ‘What have you done throughout your life?’ Except (when it comes to) the Pittsburgh police department. That has to change,” he said. “Officers within the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police should be looked at throughout their careers and to not simply be promoted by the number of years they’ve worn the police uniform.”

Pittinger said such a step can discourage lieutenants and commanders who have aspired to reach such a rank.

“Then they get this,” she said. “It’s just a morale buster.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Mayor Bill Peduto Calling On ‘Higher Authorities’ To Investigate After Leak Of Jim Rogers Related Documents

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto has asked “higher authorities” to investigate a leak of internal documents. The documents were in reference to the investigation into the death of Jim Rogers, who died after being tased by city officers. The mayor’s office did not say which agency had been asked to investigate.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC chief medical officer talks omicron variant, what to expect in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — COVID-19 cases are soaring, and the omicron variant is now in our community as families travel and get together in groups for the holidays. The Allegheny County Health Department says omicron cases have been here since roughly Dec. 10, but they weren’t officially identified until Dec. 23. Dr. Debra Bogen, the Allegheny County Health Department director, says cases are expected to rise rapidly in the coming days and weeks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Bureau Of Police Holds Pre-Christmas Promotions Ceremony

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several members of the Pittsburgh Police are celebrating more than just the holidays — they’re also celebrating recent promotions. Lieutenant Ray Rippole was promoted to Commander, and several other officers were promoted to Sergeant. For Pittsburgh’s Police Chief, the day brought a sense of pride to congratulate those who are moving up in the ranks. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “When someone calls 911, they don’t ask who’s on the other end. They come to help. and now you’ll have an opportunity to help the officers and to help the community. Never forget why you got into this noble profession — to make a difference in the lives of others,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said. Mayor Bill Peduto has sworn in more than 300 officers during his eight years in office. On Thursday, Peduto administered the oath to his longtime bodyguard Phillip Carey. Carey was promoted to Assistant Police Chief.  
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Despite Positive COVID Test, Pittsburgh Mayor-Elect Ed Gainey Announces Transition Team

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor-elect Ed Gainey’s positive COVID test forced a key news conference to go online Monday afternoon. Gainey said he learned Saturday that he had been exposed so he wanted to get tested, adding that he doesn’t have any symptoms. The news did not stop the new mayor from focusing on his transition plans. Last month, Gainey announced his top transition officials. On Monday, he named the leaders and members of four policy teams he wants to review and recommend policies for the city of Pittsburgh. “This is a robust group of people who have come together of community leaders who will help...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Peduto’s chief of staff joining Duquesne

Dan Gilman, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto’s chief of staff, is joining Duquesne University next month. Gilman will serve as senior advisor to President Ken Gormley and will succeed Gormley’s chief of staff and associate vice president, Mary Ellen Solomon, when she transitions from that role to relocate with her family to northern Virginia to pursue other opportunities. Gilman and Solomon will work together through the spring semester to complete and appropriately transition presidential office operations and major initiatives, Duquesne said late on Monday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Police Sergeant#Police Uniform#The U S Army
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh council approves changes to hiring process for assistant directors

Pittsburgh City Council on Monday approved a measure that gives them some oversight in the process of hiring assistant and deputy directors for the city. The legislation affords City Council the opportunity to interview people who are appointed to those positions. City Council previously did not get to approve or interview them.
PITTSBURGH, PA
findlayohio.com

Police Department Promotions

The Findlay Police Department has promoted Brooks Deidrick and Dan Griffith to the position of Sergeant. They were sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn at the Findlay Municipal Building today. Sgt. Deidrick began his career with the Findlay Police Department in 2011 as a Patrol Officer. Sgt. Deidrick has served...
FINDLAY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
WPRI 12 News

Johnston police headquarters renamed in honor of longtime chief

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnston police headquarters was renamed on Saturday in honor of retired Police Chief Richard Tamburini. The longtime police chief was honored in a special ceremony at Johnston Municipal Court before officials gathered at headquarters for the monument unveiling. The building will now be known as Johnston Police Chief Richard S. Tamburini […]
JOHNSTON, RI
Post-Journal

Longtime Fredonia Police Officer, Chief Offers Thanks

FREDONIA — Retiring Fredonia Police Chief Philip Maslak came to say goodbye this week as the village Board of Trustees accepted his resignation letter. After Mayor Douglas Essek thanked Maslak for his service on behalf of the village, he invited the 29-year member of the Fredonia Police Department to speak.
FREDONIA, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

278 City Employees Have Refused To Follow City’s Vaccine Mandate After Deadline Passed

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees took effect on December 22. In total, 85.85% of city workers are fully vaccinated, but a total of 278 have refused to get the shots, according to city officials. The city has said that it has begun taking disciplinary measures against those who have not complied with the mandate. If a worker gets their first shot, however, the “disciplinary action” will stop temporarily to allow for the employee to get their second shot. The city stated that the mandate will not harm the services it provides and “will result in more employees becoming vaccinated.” Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh police investigate death of woman in homeless camp

Pittsburgh police are investigating the death of a woman who died on Christmas Day in a homeless camp in Pittsburgh, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner said. Colleen E. Curley, 39, of Pittsburgh, was pronounced dead at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Moultrie and Tustin streets, the medical examiner said. The site is in the city’s Uptown neighborhood, about a block from the Boulevard of the Allies.
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
9K+
Followers
804
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy