AMD amends agreement with GlobalFoundries to buy $2.1 bln worth wafers

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices has amended its agreement with GlobalFoundries to acquire about $2.1 billion of wafers from the company from 2022 through 2025, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Earlier, AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)