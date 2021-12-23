ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AMD amends agreement with GlobalFoundries to buy $2.1 bln worth wafers

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices has amended its agreement with GlobalFoundries to acquire about $2.1 billion of wafers from the company from 2022 through 2025, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

Earlier, AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Crypto exchange Binance gets in-principle nod from Bahrain

DUBAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Binance has received in-principle approval from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) to become a crypto-asset service provider in the kingdom, the company said on Monday. Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, said the in-principle approval came after the company applied for...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Tom's Hardware

AMD Ensures Growth for CPU Sales: Inks New Wafer Contract with GF

Hampered by undersupply, AMD has just shown how it can increase sales of its CPUs by at least 33% in the coming years. AMD, late on Thursday, published details of another amendment to its wafer supply agreement (WSA) with GlobalFoundries. The document primarily emphasizes AMD's confidence in the growth of its CPU business as orders to GlobalFoundries are essentially multiplex orders to TSMC. However, the new WSA may contain some interesting details too.
COMPUTERS
Fudzilla

AMD buys more wafers from Gloflo

AMD will acquire about $2.1 billion of silicon wafers from GlobalFoundries from 2022 through 2025 in an amended agreement. AMD had agreed to buy $1.6 billion worth of chips between 2022 and 2024, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in May. Wafers are the large discs of silicon on which computer chips are made.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Globalfoundries#Amends#Advanced Micro Devices
Reuters

Online betting group Flutter to buy Italy's Sisal for $2.2 bln

DUBLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Betfair and Poker Stars owner Flutter Entertainment (FLTRF.L) is to buy Italian gaming operator Sisal for 1.62 billion pounds ($2.16 billion) in a deal it said would more than double its share of the Italian online gaming market to around 20%. The Italian firm, which...
GAMBLING
Reuters

Factbox: Tesla's Musk sells shares worth more than $15 bln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold $15.4 billion worth of shares since early November when the world's richest person polled Twitter users about offloading 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker. The billionaire sold another 934,091 shares for $928.6 million on...
STOCKS
Reuters

Novartis to buy Gyroscope Therapeutics for up to $1.5 bln

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Healthcare investment firm Syncona Ltd said on Wednesday Novartis AG will buy its Gyroscope Therapeutics unit for up to $1.5 billion as the Swiss drugmaker seeks access to the British firm’s gene therapy for a blindness-causing disease. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AMD
Reuters

Oracle to buy Cerner for $28.3 bln in healthcare sector push

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Business software maker Oracle Corp (ORCL.N) said on Monday it would buy Cerner Corp (CERN.O) for $28.3 billion in its biggest ever deal, gaining access to a trove of data from one of the biggest healthcare IT firms in the United States. Cerner shareholders will receive...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sanofi in $1 bln deal to buy U.S.-based Amunix Pharma

PARIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Sanofi SA (SASY.PA) will buy Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc for an upfront payment of about $1 billion, marking the latest acquisition by the French drugmaker in the U.S. biotech sphere as Sanofi aims to offset COVID-19 vaccine setbacks. Sanofi, under pressure to revive its drug...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pymnts.com

MoneyLion to Buy Even Financial in Deal Worth up to $440M

Digital finance platform MoneyLion Inc. will acquire B2B FinTech Even Financial Inc. as part of a deal worth $360 million to $440 million, according to a Thursday (Dec. 16) press release. Using a convertible financing structure that values MoneyLion at its initial public offering (IPO) price of $10 per share,...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Chip materials supplier Entegris to buy rival CMC in $6.5 bln deal

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Entegris Inc (ENTG.O), a supplier of semiconductor materials, said on Wednesday it would buy smaller rival CMC Materials (CCMP.O) in a deal valued at $6.5 billion, as it looks to build scale amid an unprecedented global chip shortage. Semiconductor-related businesses have been consolidating, with companies looking...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Remains A Distant Fourth Place

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS) used to be AMD's (AMD) in-house foundry. AMD sold it to the UAE sovereign wealth fund in 2008, and fully divested by 2012. The UAE fund has mismanaged it to the point where they were getting negative gross margin in the fab business, which is a difficult trick to pull off. They IPOed recently, and it was one of the worst operating statements I had ever seen.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
FOXBusiness

Maersk strikes deal to buy LF Logistics for $3.6 Bln

AP Moeller-Maersk AS said Wednesday it has agreed to buy LF Logistics Holdings Ltd. in an all-cash deal. The Danish shipping company said it would acquire 100% of the private, Asia-Pacific-based logistics company for an enterprise value of $3.6 billion. An earn-out of up to $160 million linked to future...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy