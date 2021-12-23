ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vince Vaughn to Host World Series Of Poker 2022 in Las Vegas

By Jamie Malloy
Hey Vegas enthusiasts, the Mecca of poker tournaments is coming back to Las Vegas . So get your chips ready!

Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker announced that from May 31-July 19, 2022, the 53rd annual World Series of Poker, (WSOP) will take place at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino .

After 17 successful tournaments held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino , the WSOP will carry on it’s long legacy. To this day, it is the largest, greatest, and most elite casino event in the world. This year, it will be the first time that the Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel has hosted this tournament.

Celebrity Master of Ceremonies

Famous entertainment personnel Vince Vaughn will be the official Master of Ceremonies for the event. Vaughn is a triple threat; he is an actor, comedian, and a avid poker player himself. He is best known for starring as Peter LaFleur in the 2004 film; Dodgeball, A True Underdog Story. In 2006, he also starred as Gary Grobowski alongside Jennifer Aniston in the hilarious film The Break-Up.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gYOOV_0dUsDReS00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aK62u_0dUsDReS00
Courtesy of Poker News

Quotes from Insiders

“As we approach the Final Table, we look back on yet another successful Main Event that exceeded expectations,” said World Series of Poker Senior Vice President, Ty Stewart as he told vegasnews.com. “We are absolutely thrilled with this year’s turnout, both domestically and internationally. As we close out this chapter of the Rio, we are excited to have the iconic Vince Vaughn usher in a new era of WSOP of Bally’s and Paris next summer.”

After the news of the coming of the WSOP’s move to the Las Vegas strip, this is what the award-winning actor and comedian had to say:

“I have such a strong connection to Las Vegas and am honored to be selected as the Master of Ceremonies of what is set to be the most anticipated World Series of Poker tournament ever,” said World Series of Poker Master of Ceremonies, Vince Vaughn as he told vegasnews.com . “Poker has long been one of my favorite sports, so to be a part of something as historic as the WSOP finally moving to the Strip is an absolute dream. Vegas Baby, Vegas!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoKew_0dUsDReS00

Interesting facts

The World Series of Poker was founded in 1970 and has turned out to become the biggest and most difficult power tournament in the world. Every event brings in a large number of people from around the world every year.

The 2020 tournament was forced to be canceled due to the pandemic. It made a comeback in 2021. Fans from everywhere are excited and thinking ahead to the tournament this year in May, 2022.

The 2022 World Series of Poker will celebrate for the first time on the Las Vegas Strip. Prior to that, it was held at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

The event should bring in even more international players, as the new venue will make it much easier for players to spread out and enjoy themselves.

The US casino industry is on pace to have its greatest year ever in 2021. Casino’s around the United States brought in $14 billion in the third quarter.

Coming to Vegas Next Year

Las Vegas is still the entertainment capital of the World. There was a time when it seemed as if this city was all about doom and glume, when the casinos were closed last year. It has made a stunning come back. The casino revenue has risen in 2021.

2022 shows that it will be another promising year for Las Vegas. Multiple events are planned. Musical residencies, including Katy Perry’s at Resorts World Las Vegas , is surely one to attend.

Las Vegas is the country convention hub. Thrilling expos are ready to begin in 2022. Plenty of them revolve around gaming and gambling. Without a doubt, The Global Gaming Expo , the most well-known, will be taking place in October, 2022.

Follow the WSOP schedule with a booking link for discounted participant hotel races that is expected to be published in January. Those interested should follow @WSOP on Twitter or IG or check WSOP.COM for event news and updates.

This should give all you poker fans plenty of time to practice and get ready for the upcoming tourny!

