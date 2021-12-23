Nier Creator Claims That the Series Is Finished

The first details on a brand new and upcoming Star Wars game have leaked. Earlier this month, during The Game Awards, Star Wars Eclipse was announced and revealed with a CGI trailer. Of course, the CGI trailer didn't reveal much about the game, but it did show off the High Republic era the game takes place in. But that's about all we know, officially, about the game, other than that it's going to let players shape the story with choices, which should surprise no one familiar with the developer behind the game. Quantic Dream has been tasked with the game's development, and the Canadian/French consistently put player choice at the center of its previous games, like Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond Two Souls.
