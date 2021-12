The following post contains SPOILERS for the season finale of Hawkeye. After all the fussing and fighting, Hawkeye finally retrieves that all-important watch he’s been chasing throughout the season. He returns it to his wife Laura — who sees that it has a S.H.I.E.L.D. logo and the number 19. In Marvel Comics, S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Agent 19 is Mockingbird, who, in those comics worked with Hawkeye in the Avengers. Later, they were even married for a while. So does that mean Laura used to be Mockingbird? It seems so — although there was another Mockingbird on the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. TV show, which was supposed to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sooooo... we’re not sure.

