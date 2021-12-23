ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reid’s COVID-19 testing sites adjust hours, close for holidays

RICHMOND, Ind. — Reid Health's COVID-19 testing sites will have adjusted hours over the next week for the Christmas and New Year's holidays, according to a release.

The main drive-thru testing location at 1200 Chester Blvd. in Richmond will be open 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Christmas Eve, and then closed on Saturday, Christmas Day.

The Chester Boulevard site's regular 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. hours will be in effect both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Reid's drive-thru testing site at 2025 Virginia Ave. in Connersville will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as well as New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Connersville site's regular hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Both testing locations require appointments be made ahead of time.

Anyone needing to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 test can do so by calling Reid's COVID-19 Hotline at 765-965-4200. Staff can assist with scheduling a test, receiving test results, and seeking clinical advice. The hotline is available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. seven days a week.

