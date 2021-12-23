ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused of being intoxicated, strangling daughter

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
 3 days ago
Kitsap County prosecutors charged a U.S. Coast Guard member with a felony after her 12-year-old daughter told deputies that the woman, in a drunken rage, had hit and strangled her during a fight Wednesday that started while the girl was cooking.

Kitsap County deputies wrote that they could not obtain a coherent statement from Meredith Elizabeth Stocker, 36, of Poulsbo, and found marks on the girl, who had locked herself in a bathroom and called 911. Dispatchers were able to overhear a person, identified as Stocker, say she was going to “rip down” the door.

On Thursday prosecutors charged Stocker with second-degree assault of a child.

The girl told deputies that she had been cooking spaghetti when the argument with her mother started. The girl said her mother became intoxicated shortly after returning home from work and had been “physical” with her before, according to court documents.

The girl said as the argument escalated, Stocker tried punching her in the face. The girl ran, with Stocker giving chase, and shoved the girl to the floor then choked the girl for 30 seconds, according to court documents. The girl said she was able to get free, take her mother’s cell phone and lock herself in a bathroom to call police.

A deputy who interviewed Stocker wrote in charging documents that she appeared so intoxicated that she couldn’t provide a “reasonable” answer as to why the girl called 911. However, the deputy wrote that Stocker is an active duty member of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The girl was turned over to Child Protective Services, a deputy wrote in reports. Stocker was booked into the Kitsap County Jail and held without bail.

The charges mark the second time within a week where a parent was charged in Kitsap County Superior Court with felony assault on children in their care.

On Friday, prosecutors filed two counts of second-degree assault of a child against Jason M. Hanning, 37, for allegedly assaulting two children earlier this year, ages 4 and 12.

It’s the second time Hanning has faced felony child abuse charges. He was sentenced in 2007 to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to beating his 3-month-old daughter. Hanning was stripped of his parental rights for the infant.

A spokesperson for U.S. Coast Guard District 13 confirmed Stocker is a petty officer first class aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Sea Devil, which is part of the Maritime Force Protection Unit at Naval Base Kitsap - Bangor.

Comments / 8

Bubble One
3d ago

Her mother tried choking her for 30 seconds? Did the little girls have a stop watch. I’m not condoning the mother’s abuse but the article is vague. If the mother did abuse her not only does she face civilian crime but also crimes under the UCMJ. I hope the little girl is some place where she’s safe and loved.

Reply
3
John citizen
3d ago

make murder a crime in this pus***** County. the killer dies. period. see how punishment works???

Reply
6
tabby deshazo
3d ago

that child needs to be kept far away from that lady. I pray they don't let her return, that lady will not learn . stay safe young lady prayers going up

Reply
2
