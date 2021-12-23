Justin Fields sidelined from practice by ankle injury, while Akiem Hicks lands on COVID-19 list

(670 The Score) Bears quarterback Justin Fields was sidelined from practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

Fields suffered the injury in the Bears’ loss to the Vikings on Monday, and his absence Thursday came after he was estimated to be a limited participant Wednesday in a walk-through session. On Wednesday, Fields expressed optimism that he'll play Sunday when the Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks.

If Fields can’t play, Andy Dalton would start for Chicago at quarterback. Dalton came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday and was a full participant in practice.

While Dalton is past his virus concerns, the Bears got bad news on that front as defensive lineman Akiem Hicks was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Hicks played well Monday in his first game back since suffering an injury in early November.

In other Bears injury news, defensive back Xavier Crawford (concussion), returner/receiver Jakeem Grant (concussion) and offensive tackle Jason Peters (ankle) didn’t practice Thursday. Receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot), nose tackle Eddie Goldman (finger), receiver Darnell Mooney (ankle), linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) and Khyiris Tongis (shoulder) were full participants.