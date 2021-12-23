NY once-again shatters daily COVID record with 10K increase in cases in 24 hours

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — As the city faces another scaled back New Year's Eve celebration amid fears of the omicron variant, the state once-again shattered its COVID-case record on Thursday at 38,835 infections, with 22,208 cases in New York City alone.

The single-day case count jumped by nearly 10,000 since Wednesday, when the state reported 28,924 positive tests. This is the sixth time in the last seven days that the state set a new record for daily positive cases.

Despite the fact that state hospitalizations are at their highest since April, at 4,534 patients, that number is still lower than those hospitalized at this time last year.

Recent data from separate studies in South Africa, England and Scotland, suggest the omicron variant has a lower risk of hospitalization, with early Scottish data showing a booster shot "offers substantial additional protection against the risk of symptomatic Covid-19 for Omicron."

"We are experiencing the winter surge, and numbers are expected to rise," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "You can also expect to reduce your chance of severe illness from COVID-19 if you get vaccinated and if you get the booster."

Over the past 24 hours, the state has given over 149,000 vaccine doses, with 32,842,385 administered overall.

With 11.96% postiviety statewide, up from 10.66% on Wednesday, Hochul argued Thursday that staying protected against the variant is the "best gift" this holiday season.

Hochul added, "The best gift you can give yourself and your loved ones this holiday season is protection from COVID-19. Encourage your friends and family members to do their part and mask up and exercise caution when in indoor public spaces. Let's all get through this and enjoy a safe and healthy holiday season."

"New Yorkers have stepped up tremendously over the past year—we are leading the way on vaccinations, we have reopened safely, and every day we work toward building a recovery for all of us," said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement Thursday.

As officials stress the need to get vaccinated and boosted, more federally run coronavirus testing sites opened in Queens on Thursday,

On Wednesday, the first federally run testing location opened in Jackson Heights’ Travers Park. Two more sites opened Thursday in Flushing’s Queens Valley Playground and East Elmhurst’s Helen Marshall Playground.

Each site will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.