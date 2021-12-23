Bradley Beal out against Knicks after entering COVID-19 protocol

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards will be without star shooting guard Bradley Beal tonight against the New York Knicks, as Beal entered the league’s health and safety protocol, because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The Wizards will be without two key starters, as Beal joins Kentavius Caldwell-Pope in the protocol. The Wizards’ will play their first game since last Saturday, as Tuesday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets was postponed due to a positive test on the Nets roster.

Beal revealed that he was unvaccinated in September, when reporting for training camp. There has been no official update on his vaccination status.

According to the NBA COVID-19 protocol, players have to be sidelined at least 10 days or record two negative COVID-19 tests in a 24-hour period before they can resume basketball activities.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.