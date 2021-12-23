ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Operation Wish List bringing holiday cheer

13newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOperation Wish List is a success! The...

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
13newsnow.com

Travel tips to help prevent bringing COVID-19 to holiday celebrations

TAMPA, Fla. — The omicron variant is still spreading fast, and it may feel like déjà vu, but we aren’t in the exact same situation we were last year during the holidays. We have vaccines, more testing options, and for some, a new Pfizer pill treatment for the virus.
TRAVEL
longbeachlocalnews.com

MemorialCare Miller Children’s Hospital brings holiday cheer to young patients

MemorialCare Miller Children’s and Women’s Hospital Long Beach created a winter wonderland for some of their youngest patients who got to enjoy holiday festivities despite their hospital stay. The children enjoyed meeting Santa Claus, playing with therapy dogs, and collecting gifts from hospital employees who volunteered their time...
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Operation Wish List
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Cocoa Santa Brings Holiday Cheer, Representation to St. Louis Community

Kevin Nolan first donned a red Santa suit eight years ago to take photos at his daughter’s preschool with her classmates. He had gone to Walmart, picked up a Santa suit and his beard was still black. After he had taken a few pictures with the kids, his phone started ringing. Parents were calling, saying you don’t often see a Santa of color – and he realized they were right.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Niles Daily Star

Public safety officials bring holiday cheer to local families

NILES — Saturday morning, 29 children perused the shelves of Walmart in Niles looking for the perfect gifts for themselves and their loved ones with the help of some of Santa’s helpers. However, these helpers weren’t dressed in the traditional red and green, bells on their shoes and...
NILES, MI
American Songwriter

Miranda Lambert Brings Christmas Cheer to 13 Pet Shelters This Holiday Season

Miranda Lambert, a.k.a. animal lover extraordinaire, is using her powers for good. If you know of Lambert, you know she is has a special place in her heart for all animals and advocates for those furry friends who can’t speak for themselves. Even going so far as to create her own MuttNation Foundation, an organization that promotes the adoption of shelter pets, advances spay & neuter, and educates the public about the benefits of these actions.
PETS
WXII 12

Rotary Club of Clemmons event brings holiday cheer to hundreds of kids

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Members of the Rotary Club of Clemmons and others hope that about 300 kids from the eastern part of Winston-Salem will always remember their evening visiting Tanglewood Park's Festival of Lights Tuesday night. “It is very encouraging first of all to know that there are people...
CLEMMONS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
yourcentralvalley.com

Education Matters: Bringing festive cheer to those in need this holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The holidays can be tough for farmworker families as many depend on the seasonal work that dries up during the winter months. But there is one event where Santa will always make an appearance, and that is at the annual Christmas party put on by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools’ Migrant Education department.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
WRGB

Ballston Fire Department brings holiday cheer to local family

BALLSTON SPA (WRGB) - - - The Ballston Spa Fire Department is adopting a family for Christmas this year who lost everything in a house fire last month. The fire department delivered a Christmas tree and presents to the Olsen family Saturday morning, using money from their companies. Chief Kevin...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Woodson couple builds Santa's Workshop to bring holiday cheer

Though the reindeer and elves are missing, a Woodson couple is bringing holiday cheer — and holiday power couple Santa and Mrs. Claus — to Woodson after creating Santa's Workshop at their home. Jamie and Michelle Gish of Woodson have turned their garage into Santa's Workshop, and Santa...
WOODSON, IL
cleveland19.com

Woodland Hills community center brings holiday cheer to seniors

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the East End Neighborhood House in Cleveland!. A Christmas party was held to brighten up the holidays for the seniors. Jerry Wilson told 19 News how excited he is to bring in the cheer. “It means...
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Herald

Sign language Santa brings holiday cheer to children in Aurora

Deaf and hearing-impaired children from the Aurora area had a chance to share their Christmas wishes this week with a Santa Claus who knows sign language. Santa joined about 60 students, parents and teachers for pizza and gifts during a Thursday party at Luigi's Pizza in Aurora. The Aurora Noon Lions Club organized the event.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
inklingsnews.com

Winter Fun Fest brings holiday cheer to Westport community

On a cool, sunny afternoon outside of the Westport Country Playhouse, families gathered listening to holiday music, tossing bean bags into a hole, making clay snowmen and drinking hot chocolate. The Westport Country Playhouse hosted a Winter Fun Fest on Dec. 4, organized and run by the Playhouse Youth Council,...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC4 Columbus

Kids of incarcerated parents need holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kids will get a Christmas wish filled thanks to the Adopt-A-Family program that helps children of incarcerated parents. About 50 children have gifts so far, but there are 40 who still need to be adopted, said Tim Richardson, who founded the project run by the Urban Minority Alcohol Drug Abuse Outreach […]
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy