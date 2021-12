"A toast! To your inner animal." Sony Pictures Classics has revealed the official US trailer for acclaimed Finnish-Russian film Compartment No. 6, also known as Hytti nro 6 in Finnish. This first premiered in competition at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and it also played at the Telluride Film Festival this year. This is Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen's follow-up to his acclaimed Cannes 2016 hit film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Maki. As a train weaves its way up through Russia to the town of Murmansk, two strangers share a journey that will change their perspective on life. A woman spends her long ride and a tiny sleeping car with a Russian miner, and this strange and unusual unexpected encounter leads them to face the truth about their own yearning for human connection. Starring Seidi Haarla & Yuriy Borisov. "A real journey through Russia's society with two unforgettable characters… It is a generous homage to humanity, in all its contradictions." This one is on many Best of the Year lists and it's worth discovering when it opens in 2022.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO