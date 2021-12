MELBOURNE, Dec 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beleaguered Australian wealth manager AMP (AMP.AX) is ending a terrible year on a bit of a high. Its shares are down 40% since the start of January; it ousted former Chief Executive Francesco De Ferrari in April and failed to sell read more first the entire company and then a 60% stake in its real-estate and infrastructure-investing division to Ares Management (ARES.N). New boss Alexis George, though, has managed to best her predecessor by striking a deal with the U.S. investment firm.

