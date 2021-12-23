ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Joaquin County, CA

Partial human remains recovered in connection with Jose 'Che' Dominguez's 1981 disappearance

By Angelaydet Rocha, The Record
The Stockton Record
 3 days ago
Jose Esuaro “Che” Dominguez was just 16 years old when he went missing after leaving his Stockton home 40 years-ago.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced that “partial human remains have been recovered at one of the east county locations that were searched last week in connection with this case.”

Dominguez left his home on foot Aug. 2, 1981, to meet up with some friends nearby at Stribley Park. He never made it back home.

The FBI reported at the time of his disappearance that Dominguez was wearing a black T-shirt with a Cancer zodiac sign and the words "Che" printed below, gray corduroy pants and gray tennis shoes.

It was initially believed that the Franklin High School student, who was involved in the jazz band playing the trumpet and was on the wrestling team, had run away.

Family members and tipsters reported Dominguez had been seen, but he never reappeared or contacted family, something that was unusual for him.

“In 1989, an individual was charged for an alleged role in Che’s disappearance, but charges were dropped when a key witness recanted his story,” the FBI said.

The FBI is now offering up to $5,000 for information regarding the disappearance of Dominguez in addition to the Stockton Crime Stoppers offer of up to $10,000 for information.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit is encouraging anyone with information regarding this case to call (209) 468-5087 or email coldcase@sjgov.org. The FBI Sacramento Field Office also encourages anyone with information to call (916)746-7000.

Record reporter Angelaydet Rocha covers breaking news. She can be reached at arocha@recordnet.com or on Twitter @AngelaydetRocha. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

