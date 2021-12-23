myblackhillscountry.com

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and neighboring counties are extending the order requiring everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering indoors, or show proof of vaccination, through Feb. 3.
(credit: BARBARA GINDL via Getty Images)
If a business or venue can verify that at least 95% of people within the facility (including employees and customers) are fully vaccinated, then face coverings will not be required.
“As the Omicron variant continues to spread during this holiday season, and hospital capacity remains strained, we simply cannot afford to let up now,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said.
“After the public health order went into effect in November 2021, Denver’s...
