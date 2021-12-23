myblackhillscountry.com

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Understanding property assessment in South Dakota—with terms such as “true and full value,” “median...

hillcityprevailernews.com

CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses React To CDC Easing Quarantine Guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Bay Area business owners worried about potential COVID-19 staffing shortages may find relief after the Centers for Disease Control announced new quarantine guidelines Monday. The agency is now recommending individuals isolate for five days after testing positive if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. Officials with the California Department of Public Health followed suit, saying they would follow the CDC recommendations late Monday afternoon. With so many businesses facing labor shortages, the changes will impact everyday work life. The wheels haven’t stopped turning at Toscalito Tire and Automotive, despite the twists and turns for...
CBS Denver

Mask Order In Denver And Neighboring Counties Extended Through February 3

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver and neighboring counties are extending the order requiring everyone 2 and older to wear a face covering indoors, or show proof of vaccination, through Feb. 3. (credit: BARBARA GINDL via Getty Images) If a business or venue can verify that at least 95% of people within the facility (including employees and customers) are fully vaccinated, then face coverings will not be required. “As the Omicron variant continues to spread during this holiday season, and hospital capacity remains strained, we simply cannot afford to let up now,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said. “After the public health order went into effect in November 2021, Denver’s...
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
State
South Dakota State
Popculture

Bread Recalls Hit the U.S. Amid the Holidays

Double-check before you make that sandwich: multiple bread recalls were issued earlier in December. Flowers Foods, Inc. announced a recall of Nature's Own Honey Wheat bread on Dec. 17, and Bosket Bread Company announced a recall of 15 bread products on Dec. 18. Both recalls were for the same reason – undeclared allergens. These announcements come as many in the U.S. gather for the holiday meals, meaning this recall is urgent for those in affected areas.
chronicle99.com

Social Security Rules Changing in The Year 2022

In 2022, a few critical matters concerning Social Security will change. These adjustments will affect US retirees and those who plan to assert advantages withinside the future. Motley fool reports that there are also a few rules that will remain unchanged. The Social Security beneficiaries need to keep track of benefit schemes and the changes.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
ourquadcities.com

Whiteside County sees its highest COVID case total all year

The Whiteside County Health Department reported its highest COVID case count for all of 2021 on Monday, Dec. 27, with 119 new cases since Dec. 23. It’s now had 10,337 total COVID cases, and 195 deaths (none were reported Monday). While 27,022 residents of the county are fully vaccinated against the virus, that represents just 48.7 percent of the population, according to the health department.
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit Updates: Will Families Receive More Payments in 2022

The introduction of the child tax credit was a significant decision in the history of the US government. The child tax credit payments have benefitted millions of low-income families worldwide. The government issued the first half of the child tax credit in six monthly installments in 2021. The citizens will...
CBS Chicago

Illinois Saw A Population Decrease Of 122,000

CHICAGO (CBS) — The newest population data is out and it seems people are leaving Illinois. That’s according to census predictions which said 2021 was the worst year for population growth in the United States. This as people moved around the country as places like New York, California and Illinois saw the biggest drops. Illinois had a net loss of more than 122,000 people in 2021.
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
