Real Estate

First National Realty Partners Acquires Westwood Shopping Center, A 307,456 SF Food Lion-Anchored Shopping Center In Fayetteville, NC.

By PR Newswire
 3 days ago

RED BANK, N.J., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Realty Partners (FNRP) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Westwood Shopping Center, a grocery-anchored shopping center located at 400 Westwood Shopping Center, Fayetteville, NC 28314. Westwood Shopping Center is a 307,456 SF shopping center that is 93% occupied and features a 31,240 square foot Food Lion. The property adds to FNRP's rapidly growing portfolio of premier real estate assets throughout the United States.

"We are thrilled to acquire Westwood Shopping Center and add another property in North Carolina", said Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions at First National Realty Partners. "This is the premier center and go-to retail destination in this market." In addition to Food Lion, the property also features a strong lineup of essential, internet-resistant, daily needs tenants.

The seller was represented by Rob Carter, Alex McDonald, and Morgan Hall of Berkeley Capital Advisors.

First National Realty Partners, LLC (FNRP) is a leading vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring institutional quality commercial real estate throughout the United States. The firm is an active, opportunistic, and value-add investment firm that is equipped to operate in all facets of the real estate acquisition process as an investor, developer, and asset manager of commercial real estate. FNRP enhances the value of properties through hands-on management and targeted investments that result in superior, risk-adjusted returns for its investors.

Contact Information Sam Perrelli, Investor Relations info@fnrealtypartners.comFirst National Realty Partners125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701800-605-4966 https://fnrpusa.com/property/westwood

Matt Annibale, Senior Director of Acquisitions mannibale@fnrealtypartners.comFirst National Realty Partners125 Half Mile Road Suite 207 Red Bank, New Jersey 07701732-696-1201 https://fnrpusa.com/property/westwood

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-national-realty-partners-acquires-westwood-shopping-center-a-307-456-sf-food-lion-anchored-shopping-center-in-fayetteville-nc-301450585.html

SOURCE First National Realty Partners, LLC

