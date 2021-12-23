ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Infoblox Extends Market Lead With Workplace Modernization Updates To NIOS, The Industry's Leading Solution For Core Network Services

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DNS management and security, announces Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) 8.6.1 . This release gives customers more features for customizing the hybrid workplace with cloud integrations for Ansible, Azure Stack support, Red Hat OpenShift, and VMware vRealize Orchestrator. New features also strengthen visibility, user experience, and control, and enhance enterprise data and infrastructure security for hybrid networks of all sizes.

As remote work pushes organizations deeper into hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Infoblox is releasing NIOS 8.6.1 to give network administrators more cloud integrations and enhanced visibility and security for hybrid environments. This release builds on the company's two decades of leading the core network services market and its cloud-first evolution , which enables businesses to modernize their network and security architectures. NIOS 8.6.1:

  • Extends multi-cloud footprint with vNIOS support for Azure Stack and Red Hat OpenShift, as well as integrations for DevOps and orchestration tools such as Ansible and VMware vRealize Orchestrator 8.0. These additions expand users' ability to embrace automation, flexibility, and scalability in their cloud and virtualization environments. 8.6.1 also enables large enterprises and service providers to manage multi-cloud deployments and migrate to containerized architectures.
  • Increases DDI visibility and controlby enabling more granular global server load balancing (GSLB) rules in DNS Traffic Controller and extending Network Insight to discover Lightweight Access Points (LWAP) through the WLAN controller. 8.6.1 also allows better visibility into the most important data and simplifies control over grid wide NTP synchronization.
  • Improves Authenticationwith the support of additional DNSSEC zone signing algorithms, including Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA) for DNSSEC to enhance security, processing speed and performance using shorter encryption keys and protect data from unauthorized alterations.

"As we head into 2022, businesses continue to invest in cloud-first technologies to enable a hybrid workplace," says Dave Signori, VP of Product Management, at Infoblox. "In turn, we are extending our lead in the core network services market by giving customers additional features to customize and secure their workplace transformation journeys. We're staying ahead of the innovation curve delivering these rich feature sets to customers."

The buzz from Infoblox customers:

The Texas Rangers selected NIOS to provision over 100,000 disparate devices and connect legacy, modern and geo-diverse platforms and properties for the IT infrastructure underpinning its new stadium, Globe Life Field.

  • "There are not a lot of core network vendors that can do what Infoblox does. It was a home run." - Chris Hedrick, Director of IT Infrastructure and Cybersecurity

WAVE chose NIOS to unify real-time visibility into network data, reporting, and analytics to reliably deliver WAVE's high-speed home broadband for rural home workers and online learners.

  • "Infoblox is rock solid and just works. There have been few if any issues, which is important for a small IT staff like ours." - Jake Witten, Network Engineer

Munich Airport chose NIOS to unify and simplify management for core network services across a fractured IT landscape of heterogeneous servers and connected devices.

  • "What tipped the scale for us was the ease of use of the Infoblox solution. DNS operations are extremely important for us at the airport. If DNS doesn't work, we have planes at a standstill." - Hubert Bösl, Infrastructure Engineering Project Manager

For more information about how this NIOS release can help modernize and secure the network, see the datasheet and solution note .

About InfobloxInfoblox delivers the next-level network experience with its Secure Cloud-Managed Network Services. As the pioneer in providing the world's most reliable, secure and automated networks, we are relentless in our pursuit of next level network simplicity. A recognized industry leader, Infoblox has more than 12,000 customers, including more than 70% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at https://www.infoblox.com

Media Contact Lise Feng lise@infoblox.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infoblox-extends-market-lead-with-workplace-modernization-updates-to-nios-the-industrys-leading-solution-for-core-network-services-301450581.html

SOURCE Infoblox Inc.

