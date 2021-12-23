Freshworks And Zoho Reach Settlement To End Litigation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (FRSH) - Get Freshworks, Inc. Class A Report, today announced that it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ("Zoho") in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against Freshworks. Following the filing of the lawsuit, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse's computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads. These actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks, and are contrary to Freshworks' policies. Freshworks has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again. Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation, and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end.

