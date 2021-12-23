ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshworks And Zoho Reach Settlement To End Litigation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks Inc . (FRSH) - Get Freshworks, Inc. Class A Report, today announced that it has resolved the litigation filed by Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ("Zoho") in March of 2020 in federal court in California for trade secret misappropriation against Freshworks. Following the filing of the lawsuit, Freshworks determined that a now-former Freshworks sales employee, using his spouse's computer without her knowledge, wrongfully accessed and used Zoho confidential information relating to sales leads. These actions were not taken at the direction of Freshworks, and are contrary to Freshworks' policies. Freshworks has taken steps to remediate any harm caused and agreed to take steps to make sure that nothing like this happens again. Freshworks and Zoho have settled the litigation, and Zoho has now dismissed the lawsuit, bringing it to an end.

About Freshworks

Freshworks makes it fast and easy for businesses to delight their customers and employees. We do this by taking a fresh approach to building and delivering software that is affordable, quick to implement, and designed for the end user. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global offices to serve 50,000+ customers including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media. For more information visit www.freshworks.com.

© 2021 Freshworks Inc. All rights reserved. Freshworks and its associated logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Freshworks Inc. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Investor Contact: Joon Huh ir@freshworks.com 650-988-5699

Media Contact: Jayne Gonzalez pr@freshworks.com 408-348-1087

