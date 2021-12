MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wineries and distilleries are feeling the impact of supply chain issues. Shipping backups, labor woes and a trucker shortage are leading to a lower supply of glass bottles, and higher prices. Jesse Fanning is feeling the pinch at his whiskey distillery and tasting room near San Diego, California. His business, Henebery, has grown over the last nine years, but these days, his passion for making spirits has been shaken. “We’re living bottle to bottle, a day at a time,” Fanning said, looking at his mostly empty supply room. He said what he has in stock is just enough to fulfill the...

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO