ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

What is the difference between a verdict and a trial outcome?

By Sabrina Picou
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bF2tI_0dUs8Yy700

WHEN it comes to legal vocabulary things can become confusing for the average person.

During a trial the jury may reach a trial outcome versus a final verdict, here is what that means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZZKqT_0dUs8Yy700
A verdict and a trial outcome have a difference in meaning when it comes to the law Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is the difference between a verdict and a trial outcome?

The Ivy League university, Cornell defines a verdict as follows:

"A jury's findings or conclusions on the factual issues presented by a case. Sometimes, the term also refers to the judge's resolution of issues in a bench trial."

According to Collins, the definition of an outcome is as follows:

"The outcome of an activity, process, or situation is the situation that exists at the end of it."

They also separately define the word trial as:

"A trial is a formal meeting in a law court, at which a judge and jury listen to evidence and decide whether a person is guilty of a crime."

Although the definition of the word "trial outcome" is not defined together on the site, a trial outcome typically means that the jury has not been able to arrive at a definitive verdict.

Who decides a trial outcome?

In the US a jury will reach a verdict or a trial outcome at the end of a trial.

WCCO's Frank Vascellaro asked Attorney Joe Tamburino if parsing the two terms was being particular or if it were "smart."

The attorney reassured the anchor on air that it is smart to "parse the words."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cT5fc_0dUs8Yy700
In court the jury will reach a final verdict or a trial outcome Credit: Getty Images - Getty

What is an example of a trial outcome?

Although typically the public will hear that a jury has reached a final verdict in a trial, they can also reach a trial outcome.

This was the case in the Kim Potter trial on December 23, 2021.

Tamburino discussed the outcome with Vascellaro on WCCO on that Thursday.

"Normally when there's a verdict - the information is that a verdict has been reached."

"Of course they don't tell you if its 'guilty' or 'not guilty' they just tell you a verdict has been reached," the attorney said.

Matt Pieper of CBS News Tweeted on December 23 regarding Potter's trial outcome.

"DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: A 'trial outcome' has been reached in the Kim Potter trial. The MN police officer shot and killed Wright earlier this year. A trial outcome - usually means - they're hung. The court is NOT calling this a 'verdict.' More on @CBSNewsRadio. #DaunteWright"

Merriam Webster defines a hung jury as "a jury whose members cannot agree about what the verdict should be."

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Cornell#Wcco#Cbs News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
283K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy