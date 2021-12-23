WHEN it comes to legal vocabulary things can become confusing for the average person.

During a trial the jury may reach a trial outcome versus a final verdict, here is what that means.

What is the difference between a verdict and a trial outcome?

The Ivy League university, Cornell defines a verdict as follows:

"A jury's findings or conclusions on the factual issues presented by a case. Sometimes, the term also refers to the judge's resolution of issues in a bench trial."

According to Collins, the definition of an outcome is as follows:

"The outcome of an activity, process, or situation is the situation that exists at the end of it."

They also separately define the word trial as:

"A trial is a formal meeting in a law court, at which a judge and jury listen to evidence and decide whether a person is guilty of a crime."

Although the definition of the word "trial outcome" is not defined together on the site, a trial outcome typically means that the jury has not been able to arrive at a definitive verdict.

Who decides a trial outcome?

In the US a jury will reach a verdict or a trial outcome at the end of a trial.

WCCO's Frank Vascellaro asked Attorney Joe Tamburino if parsing the two terms was being particular or if it were "smart."

The attorney reassured the anchor on air that it is smart to "parse the words."

What is an example of a trial outcome?

Although typically the public will hear that a jury has reached a final verdict in a trial, they can also reach a trial outcome.

This was the case in the Kim Potter trial on December 23, 2021.

Tamburino discussed the outcome with Vascellaro on WCCO on that Thursday.

"Normally when there's a verdict - the information is that a verdict has been reached."

"Of course they don't tell you if its 'guilty' or 'not guilty' they just tell you a verdict has been reached," the attorney said.

Matt Pieper of CBS News Tweeted on December 23 regarding Potter's trial outcome.

"DAUNTE WRIGHT SHOOTING: A 'trial outcome' has been reached in the Kim Potter trial. The MN police officer shot and killed Wright earlier this year. A trial outcome - usually means - they're hung. The court is NOT calling this a 'verdict.' More on @CBSNewsRadio. #DaunteWright"

Merriam Webster defines a hung jury as "a jury whose members cannot agree about what the verdict should be."

