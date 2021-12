Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaking before the House of Representatives on his ACT for ALS bill. Washington, D.C. (December 23, 2021) Nebraska’s First District Congressman Jeff Fortenberry made an impassioned speech before the House of Representatives recently, describing how his brother-in-law contracted and then died from ALS, better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Fortenberry wrote and became the first co-sponsor of a bill to put more Federal Government muscle behind the search for a cure to the crippling disease.

