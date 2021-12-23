ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

16 Underrated Christmas Movies To Stream

By Sophia June
NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot to be a total Grinch, but part of the reason the holidays are so exasperating is because we do the same things: watch the same movies, listen to...

www.nylon.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Here are the best (and worst) Christmas movies to stream right now

It used to be that you had to wait and see what Christmas movies would be shown on TV but with more streaming services than you can count now, there’s a lot of Christmas movies available to watch this festive season. Old classics, corny popcorn flicks, schmaltzy romcoms –...
MOVIES
Boston Globe

10 HEA holiday rom-com movies you’ll fall in love with

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a new array of maybe predictable, but still predictably gratifying movies that we simultaneously hate to love and love to hate. Though the Hallmark brand may be familiar with many people, it’s definitely not the only place to watch these fun flicks. So whether your viewing is conducted in a pair or a party of one, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some blankets, and prepare to witness numerous holiday clichés all wrapped in one.
MOVIES
Boston Globe

5 holiday movies to stream right now

There is hope for holiday-loving cord-cutters who don’t have access to the Hallmark Channel and Lifetime’s bulging libraries and have already binged the new Netflix offerings: Other streaming services have stepped up their game when it comes to tinselly and cheery originals. Here are five new movies that...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

New movies to stream this week: 'Mother/Android,' 'A California Christmas: City Lights' and more

Chloë Grace Moretz and Algee Smith star in "Mother/Android," a curious and oddly satisfying little film that is a hybrid of a sci-fi thriller and a family drama. Set in the near future, in an America in which lifelike robot butlers and servants have been created to perform all the menial tasks humans avoid, the movie opens at a Christmas party. Quickly - and without any technological explanation forthcoming, even as the film progresses - there is a sudden uprising of the machines, who not only shake off their electronic shackles but turn against the humans, forming a murderous mob that never sleeps. Fast-forward several months, to when the film's protagonists Georgia (Moretz), very pregnant, and her boyfriend Sam (Smith) are trying to pass through a no man's land of kill-bots on their way to sanctuary in Boston - from which they hope to hop a boat to android-free Asia. A surprising amount of the story concerns the relationship between G, as she's called, and Sam, who aren't even sure they're meant to be together. But equal weight is also given to a story line that turns out to be, for all intents and purposes, a zombie-apocalypse thriller. As the title implies, "Mother/Android" is a bit of a schizoid thing. But Moretz and Smith deliver nice performances, as does Raúl Castillo, playing a man they meet on their journey. The action parts of the tale are pretty suspenseful; the low-budget android effects serviceable; but the real and most rewarding grist of the narrative is the larger theme of love, family and self-sacrifice. R. Available on Hulu. Contains violence and coarse language. 110 minutes.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Christmas#Christmas Elf
thestreamable.com

Best Christmas Movies on Each Streaming Service: Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video, Hulu, Tubi, and More

As Christmas draws near, it’s time to grab a cup of cinematic cheer. The Streamable combed through each streaming service to find the best Christmas classics. We cross-referenced each film against the IMDb rating to find the most popular choices. From slapstick comedy to heartwarming drama to kid-concentrated animated mayhem, we’ve got something for everyone here. Happy streaming!
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Where to Watch Every Spider-Man Movie on Streaming

Tobey, Andrew, Tom, Shameik — oh my! The list of Spider-Mans has only been growing since the first film was released in 2002, nearly two whole decades ago. While the four haven’t interacted in one film together (yet), who’s to say you can’t have a Spider-Man movie marathon? As we round the corner into two new Spider-Man films, we can tell you where every one of the web-slinging vigilante’s movies is streaming at the moment.
MOVIES
westchesterfamily.com

The Best Family-Friendly Holiday Movies To Stream this Season

To read more and see all our holiday picks visit our sister site at New York Family. New York Family is New York City's leading print and digital platform for parents. We scour the five boroughs for the best things to do with kids, and dish on all things educational, play, lifestyle and camp-related. Follow us on social media and sign up for our newsletters for more!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
shorelineareanews.com

ParentMap: 12 Underrated Family Movies for the Festive Season

Thanks to Vicky McDonald at ParentMap.com, here's a list of a dozen family movies that you might not think of. But perhaps this year you might want to watch something different — something nostalgic, something silly or something that you wouldn’t normally watch. Read on for a collection...
MOVIES
Inverse

You need to watch the most underrated alien invasion movie on Netflix ASAP

Things get interesting when critics and audiences disagree. When the critics applaud a film but it fails to win over the masses, it’s dismissed as highfalutin elitism that doesn’t work for everyone. But when critics dismiss a film that cleans up at the box office, that’s when things get intriguing. Those movies usually have a fascinating X-Factor that speaks to the moviegoing audience, and there’s one on Netflix right now.
TV & VIDEOS
Colorado Daily

Eyes aglow: Unlikely and underrated holiday flicks to stream this season

I have a confession to make. I know that mere sentence will send many fans of the film into a rage spiral, but that flick, and oysters, are just two things I can’t embrace. I am, however, a fan of “A Christmas Story,” a film that sparked many an adolescent boy’s sexual awakening with the sight of a fishnet-clad leg lamp. It has all the elements you want in a holiday film — a rifle accident, a ghoulish mall Santa, a schoolyard bully with yellow eyes, first-person narration à la Kevin Arnold in “The Wonder Years” and that legendary tongue-on-frozen-pole scene.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Every Home Alone Movie is Now Streaming on Disney+

It's Christmas time and for many that means returning to classic films to get in the spirit of the season and for those that like to be a little more naughty than nice the Home Alone films are perhaps your cup of tea. Up until recently Disney+ was the streaming home for most of the movies in that mischievous Christmas franchise, with the 1990 original Home Alone dominating the service according to third-party reports, but now every movie in the series is now streaming on service for anyone eager to dive into every entry. How many Home Alones are there? More than you think.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: Why you’re really obsessed with Christmas movies like ‘Elf’ and ‘Love Actually’

If you are one of those people who will settle in this evening with a hot cup of apple cider to watch a holiday movie, you are not alone. Holiday movies have become firmly embedded in Americans’ winter celebrations. The New York Times reports a massive increase in new holiday movies this year. Disney, Netflix, Lifetime and Hallmark are now in direct competition for viewers’ attention, with both new releases and reruns of the classics.Holiday movies are so popular not simply because they are “escapes,” as my research on the relation between religion and cinema argues. Rather, these films offer...
MOVIES
Android Authority

Year in review: The best streaming movies of 2021

It was a great year to stay home and watch streaming movies in 2021. 2021 was supposed to be the year people would return to the theaters to watch movies. However, thanks to the continued threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, movie studios continued to delay major film releases. They also sold off many films to streaming services, fearing they wouldn’t be big box office hits in the current environment. Thus, our list of the best streaming movies of 2021 has a few films intended for a theatrical release, that ended up instead on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney Plus.
MOVIES
LivingCheap

Free movies and TV shows you can stream

You’re stuck at home and have already scrolled through all of Netflix and you don’t want to dish out the extra cash to stream more entertainment. That’s OK. You don’t need to. With just your computer, there are plenty of free sites where you can legally stream more things to watch. Take the time to introduce your kids to some of the old favorites or step out of your own comfort zone and watch something different.
TV SHOWS
HipHopDX.com

Ja Rule Happily Giving His Kids NFTs For Christmas - & No, Not The Fyre Fest Cheese Sandwich

Ja Rule is a father to three children who are either in their teens or 20s. So instead of Barbies, G.I. Joes and Legos, the Murder Inc. vet is gifting them more “mature” Christmas presents this year — non-fungible tokens. According to Page Six, he’s committed to making Christmas special for everyone in his family — and that includes helping them make smart investments.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy