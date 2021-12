CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Caldwell County man is facing multiple charges after investigators found thousands of fentanyl pills at his home in Lenoir, deputies said. The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office and Lenoir Police Department executed a search warrant at the suspect's home after he was arrested for trafficking opioids. Caldwell County deputies said a search of the home resulted in agents seizing 3,500 fentanyl pills, over $3,000 in cash and two vehicles. Deputies said the street value of the pills was at least $110,000.

CALDWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO