Taco Bell is about to bring back one of its most popular items, because dreams come true

If the rumors are true, Taco Bell is about to resurrect a popular item from its menu that the fast food chain killed off back in the fall. Via Instagram, a popular food blogger is reporting that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is returning in either April or May of 2022. News that’s prompted a cavalcade of stories and posts all following up on the tip, heralding the return of what had been one of the chain’s most popular menu items.

If it’s true? This will no doubt juice the chain’s foot traffic in a big way once it happens. Sort of like how Starbucks’ introduction of pumpkin spice items in the fall always brings in a flood of customers. Similarly, killing off a fan favorite item just to bring it back again is a tried-and-true fast-food industry practice, whether or not that’s what’s really going on here. And speaking of fan favorites — hoo, boy, don’t you dare try to pretend Taco Bell doesn’t have some intense fans.

The return of the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza

The rumor mill has actually been rife with speculation along these lines, ever since Taco Bell overhauled the menu. People suspected we’d eventually get to this point, of seeing the chain bring the Mexican Pizza back, eventually.

Here’s the interesting part, though.

According to the food news website Mashed, it’s not just that Taco Bell is bringing the old version back. The chain is also apparently planning to breathe new life into it. “Rumor has it that a range of new and improved versions will be on the menu,” the site reports. “Including a ‘double cheesy’ version, one that includes spicy chorizo, and another with bacon/ranch influences. A dessert option may also make an appearance.”

Why the chain killed it off

Here’s what Taco Bell said back in September, in tandem with the menu revamp that led it to say goodbye to the Mexican Pizza. Along with a farewell to some other menu items, like pico de gallo and shredded chicken.

“We know some fans may be sad to see this one go, we are too,” Taco Bell said about its special “pizzas.” “One silver lining of saying goodbye to the Mexican Pizza that might help you rest easy is that removing it from our menus helps us work towards our commitment to leave a lighter footprint on our planet. Currently, Mexican Pizza packaging accounts for over 7 million pounds of paperboard material per year in the U.S.”

Remember? They came inside clamshell trays with a lid that you lifted up.

“For vegetarians who might have customized the Mexican Pizza as part of their go-to order,” last year’s announcement continued, “remember Taco Bell is still vegetarian-friendly. Our menu remains highly customizable, and we encourage anyone looking for a vegetarian alternative to swap out any meat for our original plant-based proteins — black and pinto beans. And who knows, you may see additional plant-based alternatives at Taco Bell in the near future.”