Last minute shopping? Here’s what time Walmart closes on Christmas Eve

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

(WHNT) — If you have waited until the last minute to get a Christmas gift, there’s only one more day to pick something up at Walmart or other big box stores.

According to RetailMeNot.com , all Walmart stores will close tomorrow, December 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

The company will be closed completely on Christmas Day, December 25, and reopen Sunday, December 26 with regular hours.

Other big-box stores with limited Christmas Eve hours include:

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Barnes & Noble: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on December 20 through 23
  • Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with curbside pickup available until 7 p.m. too
  • Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Dollar General: Open until 10 p.m.
  • Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
  • Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.
  • Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

