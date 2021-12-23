Last minute shopping? Here’s what time Walmart closes on Christmas Eve

(WHNT) — If you have waited until the last minute to get a Christmas gift, there’s only one more day to pick something up at Walmart or other big box stores.

According to RetailMeNot.com , all Walmart stores will close tomorrow, December 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

The company will be closed completely on Christmas Day, December 25, and reopen Sunday, December 26 with regular hours.

Other big-box stores with limited Christmas Eve hours include:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Barnes & Noble: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on December 20 through 23

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with extended hours on December 20 through 23 Best Buy: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with curbside pickup available until 7 p.m. too

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., with curbside pickup available until 7 p.m. too Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dollar General: Open until 10 p.m.

Open until 10 p.m. Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kohl’s: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sam’s Club: Open until 6 p.m.

Open until 6 p.m. Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whole Foods: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

