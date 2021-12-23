Rick Owens Gifts Ambulance to Italy's Emergency Services

Anna-Philippa Wolf and Archibald Pearson met at the Paris flea market back when he used to have an antiques store there. “Some friends in common suggested she introduce herself,” Archie, a furniture designer and antiques dealer, remembers of how he and the head of productions and special events at Rick Owens first connected. “At first, I hadn’t a clue who she was referring to. But she was very lively and outgoing and I, being rather the opposite type, was immediately drawn in.” They saw each other twice, briefly, before she left for a long trip. “At which point we initiated an intense epistolary relationship,” Archie jokes. “I would say that is when the sparks started flying.”

