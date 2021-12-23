How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

12/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 4 handles for a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:00 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 10:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into an 11:43 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P traded in an 11 handle trading range, culminating with a low at the 2:00 PM Fed announcement. From that low, the S&P rocketed 49 handles into a 2:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied strongly 73 handles into a 3:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into the close.

