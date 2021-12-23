ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday, leaving major indexes with solid gains in this holiday-shortened week. The S&P 500 closed at another record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the...

Motley Fool

How Palantir's Stock Fared Against Competition This Year

In this segment of Motley Fool Live, recorded on Dec. 7, Fool contributor Lou Whiteman discusses the performance of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock over the past year in relation to three other defense IT firms. Lou Whiteman: Boy, did it have a reception. It went public first day of trading, Sept....
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Major Indexes Walk Into Christmas With 3 Straight Wins

Wall Street was feeling merry ahead of the Christmas break tomorrow, thanks to new data easing Covid-19 concerns and the emergency authorization for the Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) antiviral pills. The Dow settled with a 196-point gain, while both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq walked away with solid wins as well, as all three extended their win streaks for a third-straight session. All three major benchmarks gained during the holiday-shortened week as well.
Deadline

Media Stocks Rebound Tuesday After Omicron Selloff; Dow, Major Indexes Higher

UPDATED with Tuesday morning turnaround: Markets and media shares rallied Tuesday after a scary dip the day before on Omicron jitters. The Dow is up 300 points and other indexes are trending higher as well in morning trade with media stocks looking strong. Disney, ViacomCBS, Discovery, Fox and Lionsgate were all solidly in the green. Exhibitors and movie theater advertising platform National CineMedia were up as well, reaping the benefits a day late of the spectacular box office debut of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Imax is up 3.3%, AMC Entertainment by 2%, Cinemark by 3.7%, Marcus by 4.5% and NCMI 5.3%. The...
InvestorPlace

Top 10 Meme Stocks of 2021 and How They’ll Fare in 2022

We’re past the point of denial about meme stocks. What looked unsustainable nine months ago is proving to have staying power. Retail investors continue to identify their favorite stocks and drive up the price. The bullish case for meme stocks says that retail investors, with more research available to...
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Fed Decision Sparks Volatile Week for Major Indexes

Getting into the middle of December, there was a lot that investors had to look forward to. Covid-19 omicron variant updates continued to roll in, with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirming the first strain-related death in the country, while a Federal Reserve meeting stateside also gripped traders. The result was a dismal Monday for the major benchmarks, and that pessimism carried over into the next session, as markets logged more losses after the November producer price index (PPI) grew at its fastest pace on record.
forexlive.com

US major stock indices close in the red, with the Nasdaq retracing its post FOMC rally

NASDAQ index felt -385.16 points or -2.47% at 15180.42. Dow industrial average fell 29.8 points or -0.08% at 35897.65. Russell index felt -42.75 points or -1.95% at 2152.45. The NASDAQ index traded as low as 15119.49. That did take the price back below its 100 day moving average for the third consecutive day but some late modest buying did push the price back above that moving average at 15160.89.
FXStreet.com

Major change in trend US stocks, T-bonds, US Dollar

12/15 Recap: - The S&P opened with a 2 handle gap up and then rallied another 4 handles for a 9:31 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 25 handles into a 10:00 AM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 18 handles into a 10:43 AM high. From that high, the S&P declined 11 handles into an 11:43 AM low of the day. From that low, the S&P traded in an 11 handle trading range, culminating with a low at the 2:00 PM Fed announcement. From that low, the S&P rocketed 49 handles into a 2:14 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 26 handles into a 2:28 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied strongly 73 handles into a 3:40 PM high. From that high, the S&P declined 21 handles into a 3:49 PM low. From that low, the S&P rallied 24 handles into the close.
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dropped more than 300 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO), Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC). The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day...
KESQ

US stock indexes fall after best weekly gain since February

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday in a sluggish start to the week following the market’s best weekly gain since February. The S&P 500 index fell 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.9% A wide range of retailers, auto makers and travel-related companies lost ground. Ford and Carnival fell. Bond yields slipped. Banks and industrial companies also fell. Health care companies rose. Pfizer gained ground after announcing it would buy Arena Pharmaceuticals. Harley-Davidson rose after saying it will take its electric motorcycle division public through a blank-check company.
investing.com

CNBC Index Of MoMo Stocks A Sign Of Exuberance

“CNBC is launching a new index focusing on younger people, younger workers, and younger investors. It is called the CNBC Next Generation 50 index. The index will track 50 equal-weighted stocks integral to lives and careers of millennials and those from Generation Z.” – CNBC. Why is that...
