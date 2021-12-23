The 10 best songs of 2021 had us bumping and grinding to a crazy year

Wanda Young, a member of the legendary Motown girl group the Marvelettes and lead singer on their hits like “I’ll Keep Holding On” and “Don’t Mess With Bill,” has died at the age of 78. uDiscoverMusic first reported that Young, who also performed under the name Wanda Rogers, had died. No cause of death was provided. “We are so saddened by the news of Wanda Young of the Marvelettes passing,” Motown’s official Twitter account wrote Thursday. “What an impact she has had on the world of Classic Motown and the lives of so many. Her legacy will continue to live on.” We are...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO