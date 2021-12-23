SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Arcade Archives Orius’, ‘Beastie Bay DX’, ‘Tunnel of Doom’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Last week, we reported on Nike's acquisition of RTFKT — a move that signals the Swoosh's faith in the rapidly expanding NFT and "metaverse" market. Its main competitor, German sportswear giant adidas, has already dove headfirst into the burgeoning space, launching collaborations with well-known entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to reports, it looks like that bet is paying off for everyone involved. The Three Stripes' recent "Into the Metaverse" — which featured Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT collector gmoney and crypto-media group Punks — raked in 5,924 ETH (about $23 million) across both an "Early Access" and open public periods, back on December 17. With 30,000 new NFTs minted, the whole event is a clear boon no matter how you slice it: adidas gains a relevant foothold among a new demographic in a new technology, while also legitimizing the work of NFT artists and entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club with a more conventionally corporate seal of approval. Long story short, expect more NFT drops to happen in the future, especially those with the blessing of a globally relevant brand. Like them or not, NFTs aren't going anywhere. For those of us who aren't interested in NFTs, we've got a few more products we want to shine a light on. From Snow Peak's craft beer-ready portable barrel to Crown Royal's new 18-year blended whiskey and LG's first-ever gaming laptop, this is Today in Gear.

