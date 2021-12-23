ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Arcade Archives Orius’, ‘Beastie Bay DX’, ‘Tunnel of Doom’, and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Cover picture for the articleHello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 23rd, 2021. As we approach both the end of the week and Christmas, things are winding down in some ways and heating up in others. We’ve got several new releases to look at today, though not so many as we...

nintendoeverything.com

Mirai Ninja is this week’s Arcade Archives game on Switch

For nearly every week for the last several years, publisher Hamster has been bringing retro arcade games to the Switch eShop through its Arcade Archive label. This week, they continue to expand the collection with Arcade Archives Mirai Ninja. Here are some details, courtesy of the International Arcade Museum:. Mirai...
nintendoeverything.com

Arcade Archives Liquid Kids, Dragon Buster gameplay

Thanks to Famitsu, we have a look at the latest Arcade Archives titles on Switch – Liquid Kids and Dragon Buster. Both were shown during a lengthy live stream this week. Liquid Kids is an action game released by Taito in 1990. Take control of the young hero from the hippo tribe, Hipopo, and battle against the Fire Demon to protect the peaceful Woody-Lake. An adventure of danger and excitement is just beginning.
Destructoid

Relive the dawn of dungeon crawling with Arcade Archives’ Dragon Buster

This week’s Arcade Archives release takes us back to the very early days of one of gaming’s most formative genres: the dungeon crawler — Hamster has reached into its big ol’ catalogue of classics and pulled out Namco’s Dragon Buster, now available to download on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.
pocketgamer.com

Blue Archive’s story continues with the release of Volume 2 - Clockwork Flower Pavane

After the Cherry Blossom Festival Commotion storyline a few weeks ago, Blue Archive is set to launch another update that expands the much anticipated main story. Chapter 1 – Retromania, of Volume 2 – Clockwork Flower Pavane continues with a new explorable area – the Game Development Department of the Millennium Science School. This update also introduces the twin sisters – Midori and Momoi, alongside loads of fresh content.
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Loop Hero’ and ‘Super Impossible Road’, Plus the Latest Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 13th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a handful of reviews for you to check out. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX, Loop Hero, Super Impossible Road, and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space all step into the chair of judgement today and get their scores. There are only a couple of new releases to look at, but one of them is Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, so that’s this evening’s entertainment sorted. Finally, we’ve got the lists of new and expiring sales for you to consider. Let’s get into the fun!
TouchArcade

‘Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel’ Will Have Cross Platform Progression and Play When It Launches, New Trailer Released

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is set to release soon on iOS, Android, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Steam this winter for free. Check out the official website here. Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will support account linking for cross progression and it will feature global play when it launches on all platforms. It is going to be interesting to see how Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel scales across mobile, new consoles, and older devices with everyone included in the same player pool for online play. What do you think of the Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel overview trailer and what would you like to see added to it for launch?
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Asteroids: Recharged’ and ‘Clockwork Aquario’, Plus News, Sales, and New Releases

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 15th, 2021. There’s a lot going on today, friends. We’ve got a few news items to comb through, although one is almost certainly going to be weird because of time zone differences. There a couple of reviews for you to check out, and a new release to have a look at. We finish things up in our normal manner, with the lists of new and expiring sales of the day. Get those Game Awards sales while you can. Let’s get into it!
Destructoid

Arcade Archives’ Future Ninja is a Namco curio that inspired a live-action movie

A fascinating curiosity from the retro enthusiasts over at Hamster this week, as Namco’s Mirai Ninja — perhaps better known as Future Ninja — has been re-released and is now available to download on both PS4 and Nintendo Switch. This is the latest in an increasingly long line of Namco classics joining the Arcade Archives catalog.
TouchArcade

‘Torchlight: Infinite’ is Taking Sign-Ups for an Upcoming Closed Beta Test

The endeavor of bringing popular action RPG series Torchlight to mobile has spanned more than half a decade, with a mobile version of the game seemingly constantly being in various stages of development or soft launch over the years but a true official release never coming to fruition. Then last year developer XD Inc. partnered up with Torchlight’s parent company Perfect World to strike a deal to develop a brand new mobile entry in the series called Torchlight: Infinite. Similar to the previous Torchlight mobile efforts, Torchlight: Infinite will feature the series’ focus on loot and open-ended character upgrading coupled with hack ‘n slash gameplay taking place across randomly generated levels. IGN has a lengthy and fun cinematic trailer for the game to introduce the story and characters, which takes place about 200 years after Torchlight 2.
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Up-to-Date on Today’s News and Releases

Last week, we reported on Nike's acquisition of RTFKT — a move that signals the Swoosh's faith in the rapidly expanding NFT and "metaverse" market. Its main competitor, German sportswear giant adidas, has already dove headfirst into the burgeoning space, launching collaborations with well-known entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club. According to reports, it looks like that bet is paying off for everyone involved. The Three Stripes' recent "Into the Metaverse" — which featured Bored Ape Yacht Club, NFT collector gmoney and crypto-media group Punks — raked in 5,924 ETH (about $23 million) across both an "Early Access" and open public periods, back on December 17. With 30,000 new NFTs minted, the whole event is a clear boon no matter how you slice it: adidas gains a relevant foothold among a new demographic in a new technology, while also legitimizing the work of NFT artists and entities like Bored Ape Yacht Club with a more conventionally corporate seal of approval. Long story short, expect more NFT drops to happen in the future, especially those with the blessing of a globally relevant brand. Like them or not, NFTs aren't going anywhere. For those of us who aren't interested in NFTs, we've got a few more products we want to shine a light on. From Snow Peak's craft beer-ready portable barrel to Crown Royal's new 18-year blended whiskey and LG's first-ever gaming laptop, this is Today in Gear.
TouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy VI’ Pixel Remaster Release Date Delayed to February 2022 for iOS, Android, and Steam

With less than two weeks to go for 2022, many including myself were wondering when Square Enix would release the final entry in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series. Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster was the game many were looking forward to the most from this series. Following the release of Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster ($17.99) last month, Square Enix just announced that Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster has been delayed to early next year. The delay is to let the team have enough time to polish while finishing development. If you’ve not followed the series so far, these releases include UI improvements, auto-battle options, a rearranged soundtrack, and updated pixel art. Watch the Final Fantasy V Pixel Remaster launch trailer below from last month:
TouchArcade

‘Monster Hunter Stories’ From Capcom Is Down to $4.99 From $19.99 Once Again

This year has been amazing for Monster Hunter fans with the amazing Monster Hunter Stories 2 and the great Monster Hunter Rise releasing worldwide. While the former also hit PC, the latter will only be on PC next month. Alongside those new games, the original Monster Hunter Stories ($4.99) from Capcom hit Apple Arcade as an App Store Great this year as well. Monster Hunter Stories brought its turn based combat and gorgeous visuals to iOS and Android following the Nintendo 3DS version a few years ago. While it is available on Apple Arcade, Capcom has discounted Monster Hunter Stories on both iOS and Android for a limited time to celebrate the holidays. If you’ve not played it yet, the iOS and Android versions run at a much higher resolution than the 3DS original and are a joy to play with smooth performance even on older iOS devices. Watch the trailer for it below:
TouchArcade

‘Disney Twisted-Wonderland’ Release Date Announced for North America, Pre-Orders Now Live on the App Store

Aniplex just announced that the mobile RPG Disney Twisted-Wonderland is coming to North America next month on both iOS and Android. Disney Twisted-Wonderland has an original story and characters inspired by classic Disney villains. You are taken to Night Raven College where mages are trained. The students are inspired by Disney villains. Disney Twisted-Wonderland released in Japan last year and pre-registrations and pre-orders for the North American release have just gone live. Pre-registration rewards include in-game items like experience boosters, summons, and more. Watch the Disney Twisted-Wonderland English trailer below:
TouchArcade

‘Pokemon GO’ January 2022 Roadmap: New Raids, Research Breakthroughs, and More with the Season of Heritage Continuing

Mega Raids will feature Mega Aerodactyl for the first time in Pokemon GO from January 7th until February 1st and Mega Abomasnow until January 7th. Raid Hour events will occur from 6 to 7 PM local time every Wednesday next month. Details for the Pokemon Spotlight Hours are here. The January Community Day in Pokemon GO will take place from 11 AM to 5 PM on January 16th with Spheal appearing more frequently in the wild. Details for the Pokemon GO January Community Day are here. The upcoming major Pokemon Legends: Arceus release is near so I expect collaborations and cross promotion in Pokemon GO. Head over to our forum thread for more discussion around Pokémon GO. It is available for free on iOS and Android. What do you think of the state of Pokemon GO this year and what would you like to see in 2022?
TouchArcade

‘NAM-1975’ from SNK and Hamster Is Out Now on iOS and Android as the Newest ACA NeoGeo Series Release

It looks like we are going to get weekly releases in the ACA NeoGeo series of classics on iOS and Android. SNK and Hamster brought the series to mobile with Samurai Shodown IV, Alpha Mission II, and Metal Slug 5. Since then, Shock Troopers released last week. If you’ve not followed the series, SNK and Hamster have brought multiple classics to PS4, Switch, and Xbox platforms with modern conveniences. This week’s new release is NAM-1975 ($3.99). NAM-1975 originally released in 1990 and it was one of the first NEOGEO releases. You take on the role of US Special Forces soldiers trying to survive firefights. You try to survive by collecting powerups and abilities to complete missions. Check out a screenshot from NAM-1975 on mobile below:
videochums.com

Arcade Archives: ORIUS

It's been a while since I dived into the Arcade Archives series but a new Konami shmup is a great reason to get back on the horse. When I started playing Arcade Archives: ORIUS, it seemed familiar and then I realised; I already have this game on the Salamander Portable collection for PSP. However, I know it as Xexex and I'm sure a lot of other shoot 'em up fans do, too. To be clear, ORIUS is simply its North American name although the power-ups in it are still Xexex logos which is pretty funny. 😆
Nintendo Life

Action Arcade Wrestling Gets A Festive Trailer Ahead Of 2022 Switch Release

Action Arcade Wrestling is coming to the Switch next year, and to celebrate the holiday season, we've been given a special festive trailer. The game launched on other formats earlier this year and takes inspiration from '90s arcade grapplers like Saturday Night Slam Masters and WWF Wrestlemania. There's a simple two-button control system and an emphasis on accessibility.
TouchArcade

Updated: The Big 2021 App Store Holiday Game Sales List – All the Best iOS Games on Sale Right Now

Updated on December 23rd: Added even more discounted games including titles from Devolver Digital, Kairosoft, and more. You have been waiting for it and it is finally time for the big iOS games sale list for 2021’s holiday season. With the App Store freeze not happening this time as with prior years, we are still getting many great deals from publishers and developers of all sizes with some discounting their catalogue for the holidays. 2021 has been a fantastic year on the App Store with loads of new original releases, ports, and some great Apple Arcade games. This post will be updated with more deals daily and cover the noteworthy games that are discounted on the App Store. Here are some great deals on iOS games:
