LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Crews are on the scene after an underground parking garage collapsed at Lakewood's Marine Towers West Apartments Thursday morning. Mayor Meghan George told reporters the structure came down just before 10 a.m. At this time, it is unknown what caused the collapse. During a 5 p.m. press conference, Lakewood Fire Chief Tim Dunphy said that no criminal intent is believed to be involved and that the damage does not appear to have breached the apartment buildings. Officials do not believe anyone was inside when it did, although at least 24 vehicles were and have certainly been damaged.

LAKEWOOD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO