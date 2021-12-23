ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Thousands of toys heading to four North Dakota tribes

By Maddie Biertempfel
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jSc6r_0dUs4bEu00

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KX News ) — Thousands of toys — enough to fill two semi-trucks — are headed to four North Dakota tribes for Christmas.

“MHA Nation, Standing Rock, Turtle Mountain, Spirit Lake and different ministries in town,” Cara Currie Hall said.

Hall and her husband, Ken run Kingdom Business Fellowship, a nonprofit that works with ministries throughout the country and the state.

Just two days ago, they got a call from a ministry in Kentucky with an abundance of toys.

“He’s got a warehouse the size of a football field that’s receiving all of the products for disaster relief, but they had a superabundance of toys and so they offered if we would take some, so we helped deliver them to tribes throughout the state,” Hall said.

Ken says within days, they connected with tribal leaders and got volunteers to send the toys to tribes.

“It’s an amazing story, the timing couldn’t be any perfect when people come together for a good cause these kinds of things happen,” Ken said.

Keith GoodIron is a bus driver for the Standing Rock Head Start Program. He drove the bus the Bismarck to be filled with gifts.

“It means a lot to our community in general. Because of the COVID issues nationwide, you know. The hard times that our families are having on the reservation. It’s a really big thanks to everybody that participated, that did give and caring for the people,” GoodIron said.

Cara says the toys are a blessing, even if they are a little last minute.

“God is in the business of miracles and these are the miracles we hear about at Christmas. We didn’t know this was going to happen. Dec. 21 my husband got a text message. It’s Dec. 23 and now thousands and thousands of toys are being delivered at no cost to us, just a little bit of time,” Cara said.

This was the first year Kingdom Business Fellowship helped coordinate a toy drive, but in the past, they’ve organized several clothing drives for the area.

In addition to the tribes, toys will also go to Blessed Builders, New Life Church, Healing Rooms and the Welcome House.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

No Travel Advisory issued for most of North Dakota

A No Travel Advisory has been issued for all of North Dakota’s highways except for the far southwestern portion of the state, where there are still roadways that are covered with snow, or patches of snow. Blowing snow is causing some poor visibility coupled with the issues on the roadways. I-94 is currently closed from […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Longtime North Dakota lawmaker George Keiser dead at 75

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck Rep. George Keiser, a longtime Republican North Dakota lawmaker who announced last week he would not seek another term in the Legislature, has died. Keiser died Wednesday at age 75. In 2019, Keiser disclosed his diagnosis of Lou Gehrig’s disease, the common name for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Three North Dakota lawmakers announce reelection campaigns

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Three Republican North Dakota lawmakers representing the southwestern part of the state have announced their reelection campaigns. The Bismarck Tribune reports Reps. Jim Schmidt of Huff; Karen Rohr of Mandan; and Sen. David Schaible of Mott will all run for a fourth time to return to the Capitol. The three lawmakers […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
Kentucky State
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
KX News

City of Minot to offer free dumping from Dec. 27-Jan. 8

The City of Minot will offer free dumping at landfills between Dec. 27, 2021, and Jan. 8, 2022, to help residents dispose of waste accumulated during the holidays. Residents can dispose of trash at the landfill free of charge by bringing a current water bill. Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 14, the city will also […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

City of Bismarck planning for its 150th anniversary

The City of Bismarck is celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2022, and Mayor Steven Bakken is looking for ways to commemorate this milestone. A committee formed at last week’s city council meeting will help put together this sesquicentennial celebration. The committee is asking the public for ideas or interest in being involved to contact City […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Church offering free Christmas Day dinners in Minot

“North Dakota nice” rings true once again as people step up to the plate to hold a holiday meal for those who may not get to otherwise have one. Minot Community Holiday Meals typically host, but this year, a church is making it happen. Cornerstone Presbyterian Church in Minot is offering free Christmas Day meals. […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Volunteers#Christmas#Mha Nation#Covid
KX News

Bismarck church feeds hundreds, gives away toys on Christmas Eve

Ascension Catholic Church in Bismarck carried out its mission of feeding hundreds for free this Christmas Eve. The church fed about 500 people a Christmas meal of turkey, corn and mash potatoes among other food items. In addition to the free meals, about 600 Christmas toys were also handed out, thanks to community donations. The […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Huff Hills welcomes fresh snow

It was a welcoming sight for skiers and boarders Snow accumulation that the region hasn’t seen in years. Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts wasted no time gearing up and hitting the slopes. “It’s been kind of disappointing the first half not having that much snow. Having a nice pretty snow today has gotten mine and a […]
HUFF, ND
KX News

Tribes hope legal win will shift attention to health care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Native American tribes across the Great Plains are hoping that a decisive legal victory will shift federal officials’ attention to their struggle to obtain quality health care. The Rapid City Tribune reported Wednesday that the U.S. Justice Department has dropped its appeal of a federal judge’s 2020 ruling that the […]
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KX News

Authorities investigating fatal oil field explosion near Ross

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Authorities are investigating how a fatal explosion occurred at an oil field business. A water tanker apparently blew out at JM Oilfield Services near Ross on Saturday. The Mountrail County Sheriff’s Office says 33-year-old employee Jesse Holmquist was killed in the blast. Another employee was injured and taken to a hospital. […]
ROSS, ND
KX News

Dickinson Hockey collects nearly 200 gifts at first ever toy drive

Dickinson’s hockey program recently reached a milestone collecting nearly 200 gifts in a toy drive for the holiday season. The boys team led the way for a 5K and toy drive, then the girls team stepped up to help wrap the presents. All of the gifts are being delivered to social services in Dickinson. “Bringing […]
ADVOCACY
KX News

Bismarck Fire Department will celebrate Christmas while on duty

Christmas is a time for family and holiday cheer, but for essential workers, Christmas is just another day on the job. As firefighters, the Bismarck Fire Department know their job is important and comes with sacrifices. Instead of being at home, they are often at working on holidays. “It’s definitely something that people kind of […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Christmas storytime for kids held inside former Governor’s Mansion

When it comes to Christmas this year, some are just happy to be gathering with loved ones. “For Christmas, I just wanted everyone to be healthy so we could get together with family this year after the past year. That was my Christmas wish,” Rebecca Leischner said. “I really don’t know what I want for […]
POLITICS
KX News

North Dakotans Get Prepared for Christmas, Amid a Pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KX News) — While there was a Christmas in 2020, a lot of us couldn’t or didn’t celebrate. To put it mildly, it’s a Christmas many of us would like to soon forget and hope we won’t see another like it in our lifetime. With the help of the vaccine and lower COVID […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy