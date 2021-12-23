Tesla Capitulates, Will Disable Video Games on Touch Screens While Car is Moving
Tesla will issue an Internet software update that will lock the touch screen games while the car is in...www.newsweek.com
Tesla will issue an Internet software update that will lock the touch screen games while the car is in...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0