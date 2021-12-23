Tesla Capitulates, Will Disable Video Games on Touch Screens While Car is Moving

Christmas is fast approaching, and thousands of families across the nation are getting ready to pack their bags and hit the road on the annual family holiday road trip. For most that means stopping at the gas station a couple of times to fill up and take a bathroom break, but for a growing number of people, Tesla Supercharging stations are the new roadside oasis. Tesla manages the largest EV charging network in the US, and has recently opened up its chargers to other manufacturers. Supercharging costs may have quadrupled in the last few months, but the Christmas spirit has clearly rubbed off on Elon Musk and his little helpers, as Tesla just announced free supercharging at select locations across the country.

