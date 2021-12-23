ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 47 new deaths, 9,042 new cases

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gklUz_0dUs3ifS00

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 9,042 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.

Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:

  • 0-4 years: 3,941
  • 5-9 years: 5,497
  • 10-14 years: 5,366
  • 15-19 years: 4,879
  • 20-29 years: 11,466
  • 30-39 years: 10,759
  • 40-49 years: 8,172
  • 50-59 years: 7,576
  • 60-69 years: 5,029
  • 70-79 years: 2,088
  • 80+ years: 1,058

Testing:

According to the Department of Public Health, 112,065 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,640,328 molecular tests administered.

Antigen Tests : A total of 29,773 new individuals have tested positive with 3,148,638 total tests reported.

The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.60%

Hospitalizations:

There are 1,632 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 362 patients that are in intensive care units and 213 patients intubated. There are 500 patients of the 1,632 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:

  • New Cases: 9,042
  • Total Cases: 970,015
  • New Deaths: 47
  • Total Deaths: 19,572

Probable COVID-19 Cases

  • New Cases: 749
  • Total Cases: 74,507
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Deaths: 439

Hampden County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 631
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 79,857
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,739

Hampshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 176
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 14,757
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340

Franklin County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 58
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 5,036
  • New Deaths: 0
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128

Berkshire County:

  • New Confirmed Cases: 93
  • Total Confirmed Cases: 12,435
  • New Deaths: 1
  • Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 338

MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard

Higher Education:

There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

