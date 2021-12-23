Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 47 new deaths, 9,042 new cases
BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 47 new confirmed deaths and 9,042 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 3,941
- 5-9 years: 5,497
- 10-14 years: 5,366
- 15-19 years: 4,879
- 20-29 years: 11,466
- 30-39 years: 10,759
- 40-49 years: 8,172
- 50-59 years: 7,576
- 60-69 years: 5,029
- 70-79 years: 2,088
- 80+ years: 1,058
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 112,065 new tests were performed with an overall of 35,640,328 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests : A total of 29,773 new individuals have tested positive with 3,148,638 total tests reported.
The 7-day average of percent positivity is 7.60%
Hospitalizations:
There are 1,632 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 362 patients that are in intensive care units and 213 patients intubated. There are 500 patients of the 1,632 patients that are reportedly fully vaccinated.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 9,042
- Total Cases: 970,015
- New Deaths: 47
- Total Deaths: 19,572
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 749
- Total Cases: 74,507
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Deaths: 439
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 631
- Total Confirmed Cases: 79,857
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,739
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 176
- Total Confirmed Cases: 14,757
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 340
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 58
- Total Confirmed Cases: 5,036
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 128
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 93
- Total Confirmed Cases: 12,435
- New Deaths: 1
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 338
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
Higher Education:
There are 2,257 new cases in the last week with a total of 32,030 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 116,222 new tests reported with a total of 12,740,319.
