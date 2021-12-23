ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are set to team up for his new single The Joker And The Queen next month

By From Simon Boyle's Bizarre Column
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

ED Sheeran and Taylor Swift are at the very top of their game – so there’s no better time for them to team up for another collaboration.

The pair are believed to be aiming for the top of the charts to kick off 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gh0q6_0dUs3abe00
Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are set to team up for his new single The Joker And The Queen next month

They’ve dropped a series of clues hinting they will release a duet of Ed’s next single, The Joker And The Queen.

The megastars have been pals for the best part of a decade. Taylor usually drops a load of Easter eggs — slang for sneaky clues — to hint what she will do next, and it seems she has taught Ed her ways.

In the video for Overpass Graffiti, the previous single from Equals, Ed wore a biker jacket with a joker and a queen on the back.

It featured a patch with Taylor’s name above the queen. At another point in the clip, there is a newspaper front page that has her name in the story along with Elton John , who he also recently collaborated with.

In a second news article in the video — which is a bit like fiction becoming fact given that I’m now reporting on it — a headline reads: “Sheerio sleuths seeing the signs everywhere.”

Earlier this week, Ed said of The Joker And The Queen: “That is my next single, I’m super excited about it.

“I’ve done a collaboration for it that will come out in the New Year with someone I just love.”

Taylor’s last eight albums have topped the charts, while Ed has been flying high with the success of his latest record Equals, which the original solo version of the song appears on.

In 2012 they reached No7 with Everything Has Changed, although their other collaborations End Game and Run were never released as singles.

Teaming up again for this one feels like the perfect solution to send them both back to No1.

And if it comes out in the next few weeks, I will be keeping my fingers crossed that we get a superstar stage performance of it at the Grammys or the Brit Awards, too.

It wouldn’t be his only major collaboration next year.

As I told yesterday, he also has a tune lined up with Camila Cabello.

Asked about the singer, Ed, whose song Shape Of You yesterday became the first track ever to reach 3billion streams on Spotify, said: “We have done a song together that is going to come out next year.”

It is certainly going to be an- other busy 12 months for him.

LadBaby rolls into top spot

LADBABY was last night on course to set a new record by becoming the first act to score four consecutive Christmas No1 singles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4514Tt_0dUs3abe00
LadBaby's on course to be Christmas No1

But it was also good news for Elton John and Ed Sheeran, who are securing yet another top spot after featuring on the tune in aid of foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.

The song, Sausage Rolls For Everyone, right, is a parody of Ed and Elton’s track Merry Christmas, which was on course for No2.

Bookies were so certain last night that dad vlogger LadBaby would secure the top spot today that there were extra-long odds of 1-16 being offered by Coral.

The track has been at No1 on the iTunes download chart all week, while a second version with the Foodbank Choir has also helped rake in sales.

Four consecutive festive No1s would mean LadBaby surpassing records set by the Spice Girls and The Beatles.

While it is all for a brilliant cause, I hope this means someone else can have a go next year.

It becomes a bit boring when it is the same person with a parody every Christmas.

Much like when we were all tired of The X Factor winners’ singles always going to No1 every December, my wish is that someone else can trump LadBaby with something we might actually want to listen to in 2022.

Slade at Glasto

SLADE’s 1973 No1 song Merry Xmas Everybody made sure of their place in the history books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HNQDB_0dUs3abe00
Slade's Noddy Holder wants to play Glastonbury

Now lead singer Noddy Holder has big plans for the original group behind the smash.

In an exclusive chat, he revealed he wants to get back with Jim Lea, Don Powell and Dave Hill to play the legends slot at Glastonbury.

And while he’s got a mountain to climb persuading the festival’s organiser Michael Eavis to say yes, it’s going to be even harder to reunite his ex-bandmates following their split in 1992.

Especially after Dave sacked Don from his revamped version of the group over email last year.

Noddy said of the prospect of playing the coveted slot: “It would be amazing if we could work out our differences. I think we’d probably all have to go in on a coach each. Or we’d all have to have a changing room or caravan each.

“And maybe we’d have to have glass barriers between us on stage so that there would be no fisticuffs on stage.”

The band had six No1 singles and five No1 albums. But Noddy said their egos tore them apart.

As for Dave and Don, he added: “I think it’s a long time before they get talking again. But that happens in rock ’n’ roll bands. If it’s not one crisis, it’s another.”

Happy chew year, Dua

LAST Christmas Dua Lipa was all loved up in the US with Anwar Hadid and his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVLZH_0dUs3abe00
Dua Lipa wows in a psychedelic outfit as she spends Christmas in the UK

They later jetted off on holiday to Mexico with all their mates and her family.

But 12 months on it is a different story, with Dua looking chuffed to be enjoying the festivities in the UK, more than 5,000 miles away from Anwar.

The Levitating singer posed in this groovy psychedelic Versace outfit – while biting on a bag – for an Instagram post, amid rumours things are over for her and Anwar after two and a half years.

Hectic, globetrotting schedules mean they have struggled to find time to be together in recent months and the pair have not been pictured together for weeks.

But given pals have said it won’t be long until they are together again, I am sure their New Year’s resolution will be to try and patch things up.

Liz heads to Tinsel Town

IT looks like LIZZO got carried away while she was putting up her tree – because half of the decorations ended up on her head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq3cR_0dUs3abe00
Lizzo sported a Christmas tree headpiece and Grinch-green hair

The Truth Hurts singer wished her fans a merry Christmas by sharing this photo online of a very festive headpiece over the top of some Grinch-green hair.

Her last album Cuz I Love You came out in 2019, so I hope this is a sign that a new musical present will be on the way soon.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Shoulders In A Glittering Gold Dress For Her Birthday–She Looks Incredible!

Calling all Swifties— this just might be the party dress of your “Wildest Dreams.”. Taylor Swift threw an epic, celebrity-packed bash for her 32nd birthday on December 13 and looked ever-so-glamorous in pictures she shared on Instagram. Wearing a glimmering, one-shoulder gold mini dress, Swift danced the night away with famous friends like Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. She also shared her celebration with Alana Haim, who would turn 30 two days later. The two Sagittarius friends adorably blew out their birthday candles together, and Swift shined in photos with her signature red lip, tousled, wavy hair and wispy bangs.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Michael Eavis
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Anwar Hadid
Person
Dave Hill
Person
Noddy Holder
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Don Powell
Person
Elton John
enstarz.com

Shawn Mendes Already Replaced Camilla Cabello? Theories Reveal Singer is Currently Dating With Mystery Woman [Video]

Numerous fans have encountered a TikTok theory wherein they believe that Shawn Mendes is already dating someone after breaking up with Camila Cabello. Pop Faction posted a photo on their official Instagram account, reporting that the 23-year-old had been dating a mystery woman "for two weeks." The exact page posted a clip on TikTok supporting their claim, leaving the girl's account on its caption.
YOGA
The Independent

LadBaby makes chart history with fourth Christmas number one

LadBaby has made chart history by securing the Christmas number one for a fourth consecutive year, becoming the first musician to do so in the 70 years of the Official Christmas Chart.Social media star Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne (LadBaby Mum) have scored this year’s top chart spot with the novelty track Sausage Rolls For Everyone featuring global superstars, Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John The song is a sausage roll-themed charity rework of Sheeran and Sir Elton’s own new festive single Merry Christmas, in aid of The Trussell Trust food banks.The milestone means LadBaby surpasses music titans The...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brit Awards#The Joker
101 WIXX

Bowen Yang reveals Ryan Reynolds took his photo with Taylor Swift after SNL performanceBowen Yang reveals Ryan Reynolds took his photo with Taylor Swift after SNL performance

Imagine wanting to take a picture with Taylor Swift and two other celebrities decide to crash the picture? That happened to Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang, who revealed just how lucky he was to have met the singer on the late-night sketch show. Speaking to The Tonight Show Starring...
CELEBRITIES
mix929.com

Watch Elton John and Ed Sheeran eat — and sing about — sausage rolls in new charity Christmas video

As previously reported, Ed Sheeran and Elton John have reworked their holiday hit “Merry Christmas” into a new song called “Sausage Rolls for Everyone” — a charity collaboration with the British couple who call themselves LadBaby. Now, all four of them are starring in a new music video for the song, which has them dressing as sausage rolls, eating sausage rolls and singing about sausage rolls, all in an attempt to raise money for the hungry.
MUSIC
92.9 NIN

Ed Sheeran Shivers His Way to Number One on Texoma’s Six Pack

Slow week of voting, so let's add some spice to the countdown with a new song. Same six songs just rotated spots all week long on the countdown. Hopefully your favorites made the cut, if they didn't click that button below to get your votes in for this week's countdown. You can vote every day by clicking the Six Pack button on the home screen of our app.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Showbiz411

Watch New Number 1! Elton John, Ed Sheeran in Comedy Charity Single Storms the Charts

The new number 1 is a comedy charity single from Elton John, Ed Sheeran and a Brit named LadBaby who’s like their Weird Al combined with Ali G. “Sausage Rolls for Everyone” is a hoot, and incredibly catchy– a lot catchier than the actual Elton/Ed Christmas song, “Merry Xmas,” which will be forgotten in the wake of this hit.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Burna Boy & Wizkid Team Up For New Single, “B. D’OR”

It’s been a momentous year for Wizkid. The 31-year-old recently closed out his sold-out tour with three nights at London’s O2 Arena, and during the last show, his good pal Burna Boy took to the stage with him to debut “B. D’OR,” a new song that hit streaming services on Tuesday, December 14th.
MUSIC
NME

Listen to LadBaby’s new Christmas song featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran

LadBaby’s Christmas single featuring Elton John and Ed Sheeran is out today – listen to ‘Sausage Rolls For Everyone’ below. The novelty duo – comprised of YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne – have topped the festive charts on three consecutive years with ‘We Built This City’ (2018), ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ (2019) and ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin’’ (2020).
MUSIC
musicomh.com

Ed Sheeran – =

Whatever you think of Ed Sheeran, it’s difficult to argue when you see his staggering record sales. Needless to say, he’s one of the most popular singer songwriters on planet Earth. If you’re not a fan of his music though, you probably won’t be too happy with his ever-increasing cameos in films or regular TV appearances – the man’s everywhere, with his role in the 2019 Richard Curtis/Danny Boyle film about the forgotten Beatles – Yesterday – his biggest casting to date.
MUSIC
International Business Times

Taylor Swift Birthday: 5 Hit Singles Of The Grammy-Winning Pop Singer

Taylor Swift, the 11 times Grammy award-winning American pop singer, is celebrating her 32nd birthday on Monday. Swift was awarded the first Grammy when she was just 20 years old, which made her the youngest winner of the award in the show's history. The crooner has since never looked back...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Ed Sheeran is named the most-viewed artist on TikTok in 2021 days after festive track Merry Christmas enters the UK singles chart at number one

Ed Sheeran has been crowned the most-viewed musical artist on video-sharing platform TikTok for 2021. The popstar, 30, launched three exclusive single previews from his album Equals on the social media site this year. More than five million people also tuned in to watch his record-breaking live performance at the...
UEFA
thewoodyshow.com

Jack Antonoff Reveals What He Learned From Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well'

If you were to ask someone what's a surefire way to get a No. 1 song, they probably wouldn't say "re-release something from 2012 and make it 10 minute long," but that's exactly what Taylor Swift did. And it worked like a charm. Last month, the 10-minute-long version of "All...
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
284K+
Followers
3K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy