Charlotte, NC

FDA approves Merck’s antiviral pill to treat COVID-19

By Lindsay Clein
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ms0Mu_0dUs33l200

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s another tool for doctors in the fight against COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration not only approved Pfizer’s new treatment pill Wednesday, but also Merck’s antiviral pill Thursday.

Doctors are saying this could really help lessen the strain on health care systems across the country, as the new omicron variant spreads.

“We’re hoping to be a significant partner with the state in making these pills available to patients,” said Starmed’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Arin Piramzadian.

The FDA’s authorization of both Pfizer and Merck’s new COVID treatment pills could be a game changer in the fight against the Coronavirus.

“Obviously, it’s going to give us another significant tool to decrease the chance of death,” Dr. Piramzadian said.

Although Merck’s pill was approved, the FDA says it shouldn’t be a preferred treatment, citing it’s only moderately effective and carries a possible risk of causing reproductive problems.

“Paxlovid from Pfizer seems to be the most promising,” said Novant Health’s Dr. David Priest.

Older, high-risk patients would be eligible for Merck’s pill if they can’t get treatments like Pfizer’s new pill or monoclonal antibody treatments.

“It looks like Paxlovid’s data was a bit better in preventing people with mild to moderate COVID symptoms from being admitted to the hospital,” said Dr. Priest.

The pills were approved for high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID symptoms.  They should be prescribed as soon as possible after diagnosis, and within five days of the onset of symptoms.

“We don’t have specific data on how well it will work with omicron,” said Dr. Piramzadian. “But the areas those pills target actually are not the areas that have mutated significantly.  So, we expect with Pfizer’s pill, it’s around 90 percent effective– which is amazing.”

Doctors say time will tell how well these new tools contribute to the fight. But, as of right now, they’re hopeful.

“My understanding is, they think it will hold up pretty well against omicron,” said Dr. Priest.  “But that remains to be seen.”

A clinical trial showed Merck’s pill reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by thirty percent when given to high-risk, unvaccinated patients within five days of the onset of symptoms. Pfizer’s pill reduced the risk by 88 percent.

