Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated 250,000 dollars (£186,700) to help provide housing for war veterans in the state of California ahead of Christmas.The former bodybuilder said that everyone “has the power” to help others during the festive period.“This is what Christmas is all about,” he wrote on Twitter.“All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season.This is what Christmas is all about. All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season. It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else....

