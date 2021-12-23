ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local nonprofit serving holiday meals for kids on Dec. 24 in Hampton

By Nathan Crawford
 3 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit is hosting a holiday meal drive for kids on Christmas Eve in Hampton.

Operation Turning Point’s Holiday Meals for Kids event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Tabernacle of Praise Kingdom Ministries on Pembroke Avenue. Kids will be able to attend the event to receive a hot meal.

There was also an event scheduled for Dec. 23, but it was canceled.

For more information visit their website or call 757-290-5239.

