Local nonprofit serving holiday meals for kids on Dec. 24 in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A local nonprofit is hosting a holiday meal drive for kids on Christmas Eve in Hampton.
Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts
Operation Turning Point’s Holiday Meals for Kids event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 24 at Tabernacle of Praise Kingdom Ministries on Pembroke Avenue. Kids will be able to attend the event to receive a hot meal.
There was also an event scheduled for Dec. 23, but it was canceled.HAMPTON ROADS HOLIDAY GUIDE | 2021
For more information visit their website or call 757-290-5239.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0