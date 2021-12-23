ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Could this Southern California man have solved the mystery of the Nazca Lines?

By Erika Ritchie
Daily Democrat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin minutes of flying over the Nazca Lines, a series of pre-Columbian geoglyphs etched into desert sands in Southern Peru, Mike Tucker came up with what he believes formed the mysterious shapes. His theory: Crops that grew from runoff caught by ancient farmers in nearby hills and delivered via...

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
geneticliteracyproject.org

Mystery of 3.7 million year old footsteps solved

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. In the 1970s, a set of 3.66-million-year-old human footprints preserved in volcanic ash turned the paleontology field upside down. They...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Space.com

Did scientists solve the mystery of the super-bright exploding 'cow' in space?

Science studying a mysterious star explosion known as "the Cow" think the blast could have created a black hole or neutron star. In 2018, scientists spotted the super-bright stellar explosion known as AT2018co, and nicknamed "the Cow", in a galaxy called CGCG 137-068 about 200 million light-years away. But the strange, explosive event puzzled scientists as, just after its discovery, the cosmic "Cow" produced a sudden explosion at least 10 times brighter than a typical supernova before fading over a number of months, NASA said at the time.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
dailygalaxy.com

Will Gravitational Waves Solve One of the Biggest Mysteries in Physics?

“Gravitational waves will bring us exquisitely accurate maps of black holes – maps of their space-time. Those maps will make it crystal clear whether or not what we’re dealing with are black holes as described by general relativity,” said Nobel Prize laureate, Caltech’s Kip Thorne. Now, scientists at Cardiff University’s Gravity Exploration Institute are using the technologies behind one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of the century—the detection of gravitational waves led by Thorne— in the long-standing search for dark matter.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Lines#The Nazca Lines#Pre Columbian#Unesco#World Heritage#Hydrobiology
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Meet Earth's first GIANT! Huge reptile with a 6.5ft skull, a 56ft-long body and a weight of 40 TONNES roamed the ocean of what is now Nevada 246 million years ago

A giant reptile with a 56-feet-long body that weighed in at a whopping 40 tonnes prowled the ocean of what is now Nevada some 246 million years ago. The creature — 'Cymbospondylus youngorum' — may have been Earth's first giant creature, palaeontologists led from the Universities of Bonn have reported.
WILDLIFE
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Army
New York Post

‘Sharks are amassing’: Tracker shows great white sharks gathering on East Coast

A Twitter user recently raised the alarm by posting a screenshot of a tracker app showing about 100 sharks gathering in the Atlantic Ocean near the East Coast of the US. A platform user with the handle @punished_stu tweeted early Wednesday “sharks are amassing on the east coast” with an accompanying screenshot of about 100 sharks along the US coast line. The tweet went viral, garnering more than 6,000 retweets and 53,000 likes.
ANIMALS
Popular Mechanics

How the Air Force Turned a Cargo Plane into a Bomber

The U.S. Air Force successfully hit a target on the ground with a missile fired from…a cargo plane. "Rapid Dragon" aims to allow cargo planes to pinch-hit as bombers with no modifications. This approach would potentially allow the Air Force to surge hundreds more cruise missiles for a key...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Earth and Mars Were Formed From Collisions of Large Bodies Made of Inner Solar System Material

International research team investigated the isotopic composition of rocky planets in the inner Solar System. Earth and Mars were formed from material that largely originated in the inner Solar System; only a few percent of the building blocks of these two planets originated beyond Jupiter’s orbit. A group of researchers led by the University of Münster (Germany) report these findings on December 22, 2021, in the journal Science Advances. They present the most comprehensive comparison to date of the isotopic composition of Earth, Mars, and pristine building material from the inner and outer Solar System. Some of this material is today still found largely unaltered in meteorites. The results of the study have far-reaching consequences for our understanding of the process that formed the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. The theory postulating that the four rocky planets grew to their present size by accumulating millimeter-sized dust pebbles from the outer Solar System is not tenable.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy