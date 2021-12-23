ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orange County COVID-19 testing surges ahead of holiday closure

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXV43_0dUs1sB400

ORLANDO, Fla. — The demand for COVID-19 testing remained high at Orange County’s Barnett Park on Thursday.

The site reached capacity early for the ninth day in a row.

Lines were filled with cars of people wanting to get tested before family arrives for the holidays.

Some of those people who came out to get tested were fully vaccinated and boosted.

Lisa Hardeman got into line for COVID testing early.

“I have an older grandmother. My mom is a little sickly as well, so we just want to make sure we’re all safe,” Hardeman said.

With the COVID-19 omicron variant a growing concern, Hardeman said her family didn’t want to take any chances getting together this year.

“My grandmother, she’ll be 90 this year, want to make sure she’s safe,” Hardeman said.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found that the likelihood of infection from omicron in people who have had COVID-19 before was more than 10 times that of the delta strain.

The same study found a booster shot was associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic omicron infection.

The testing site at Barnett Park is now closed and will reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

NEWARK, N.J. — (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping. Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation's travel woes extended beyond Christmas, with no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
Orlando, FL
Coronavirus
Orange County, FL
Government
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Omicron#Cox Media Group
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
67K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy