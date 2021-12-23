Orange County COVID-19 testing surges ahead of holiday closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — The demand for COVID-19 testing remained high at Orange County’s Barnett Park on Thursday.

The site reached capacity early for the ninth day in a row.

Lines were filled with cars of people wanting to get tested before family arrives for the holidays.

Some of those people who came out to get tested were fully vaccinated and boosted.

Lisa Hardeman got into line for COVID testing early.

“I have an older grandmother. My mom is a little sickly as well, so we just want to make sure we’re all safe,” Hardeman said.

With the COVID-19 omicron variant a growing concern, Hardeman said her family didn’t want to take any chances getting together this year.

“My grandmother, she’ll be 90 this year, want to make sure she’s safe,” Hardeman said.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh have found that the likelihood of infection from omicron in people who have had COVID-19 before was more than 10 times that of the delta strain.

The same study found a booster shot was associated with a 57% reduction in the risk of symptomatic omicron infection.

The testing site at Barnett Park is now closed and will reopen on Sunday at 9 a.m.

