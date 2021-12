KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was brutally honest about his decision to trade disgruntled defensive end Melvin Ingram to the Chiefs, saying “we prefer volunteers as opposed to hostages” in the Pittsburgh locker room. Well, perhaps Tomlin should have weighed Kansas City’s circumstances at least a little bit. Ingram’s trade last month for a sixth-round draft pick resulted in an about-face for the Chiefs defense, which now faces the Steelers on Sunday in an important game in the playoff race. Kansas City is leading the AFC at 10-4 while the Steelers are 7-6-1 and trying to stay alive in the AFC North.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO