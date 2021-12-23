Police searching for Donelson Pike bank robber
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Donelson Pike Thursday afternoon.
Police say the man robbed Fifth Third Bank's Donelson Pike branch, located in the 500 block of Donelson Pike, at around 3:05 p.m. Thursday. The man reportedly handed the teller a bag and demanded money.
No weapon was seen and the man fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
