Police searching for Donelson Pike bank robber

By Ethan Illers
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Donelson Pike Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man robbed Fifth Third Bank’s Donelson Pike branch, located in the 500 block of Donelson Pike, at around 3:05 p.m. Thursday. The man reportedly handed the teller a bag and demanded money.

No weapon was seen and the man fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 .

