Lady 'Dogs lose nail-biter to Spartans

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost a close game against Huston-Tillotson University tonight 71-76. The Mountaineers went punch for punch with the Rams from Huston-Tillotson this evening, but unfortunately came up just short in the closing minutes of the game. After a huge three pointer by senior Josline Hernandez cut the Rams lead to just one point with 20 seconds left, it was on Huston-Tillotson to make their shots at the free throw line. Unfortunately, luck would not be in favor of the Mountaineers tonight as the Huston-Tillotson hit all of their free throws to close out the game.

KERRVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO