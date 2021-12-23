ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Lady 'Dogs lose nail-biter to Spartans

 3 days ago

The CCHS Lady Bulldogs lost in a nail-biter on December 17th in Baker. Blue had a 10-point lead at halftime but turnovers in the second half let the Spartans back into the game. By the end of the third, the lead was down to four. In the final...

Schreiner Sports: Women’s Basketball Drops Nail Biter Against Huston-Tillotson

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost a close game against Huston-Tillotson University tonight 71-76. The Mountaineers went punch for punch with the Rams from Huston-Tillotson this evening, but unfortunately came up just short in the closing minutes of the game. After a huge three pointer by senior Josline Hernandez cut the Rams lead to just one point with 20 seconds left, it was on Huston-Tillotson to make their shots at the free throw line. Unfortunately, luck would not be in favor of the Mountaineers tonight as the Huston-Tillotson hit all of their free throws to close out the game.
The Morning Call

Lehigh Valley boys basketball at the break: Best teams and players are who we thought they were

If Santa was evaluating who was naughty and who was nice among the top players in Lehigh Valley boys basketball entering the holiday, he’d have a lot of gifts to bring. Maybe some of them could use new sneakers or a basketball, but what many of the players don’t need is a shooting touch. In the last two nights before the Christmas break, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brendan Boyle scored 40 points ...
