Annual cemetery meeting nears

Collier County Medical Society members and guests met to honor local physicians at the CCMS 2021 Annual Meeting Celebration at Arthrex One Conference Center. CCMS presented Dr. Mark Russo with the 7th Annual CCMS Physician of the Year Award, which recognizes exemplary contributions to the practice of medicine and/or outstanding service to the community. In addition, CCMS honored three physicians who went above and beyond to help keep Collier County safe during the pandemic. These COVID-19 Leadership Awards were presented to Dr. Rebekah Bernard, Dr. Corin DeChirico, and Dr. David Lindner. To adjourn the celebration, CCMS 2021-2022 President Dr. Alejandro Perez- Trepichio gave his incoming President’s address, thanking physicians and the community for their work during the pandemic and offering his vision for the year to come.
