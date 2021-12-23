Annual cemetery meeting nears

Last week the Island Women held their Annual Meeting at the American Legion. President Kay Belisle Rutkowski called the meeting to order, sharing a few comments before recognizing the Island Gazette with a certificate of appreciation for supporting their support them throughout the year. Tim Morrison and Wayne Rouse of the Pleasure Island Revitalization Association (PIRA) were brought forward where the Island Women officially purchased the Boardwalk Bingo machine for $1.00. PIRA had been the original non-profit running Boardwalk BINGO but had been looking for another non-profit to takeover the fundraiser. The Island Women stepped up and last year even with a shorten Season due to COVID saw 993 players raising $8,817 dollars to their “Giving fund.” In 2022 the Island Women are looking forward to bringing “Flamingo BINGO at the Boardwalk!”

CAROLINA BEACH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO