Employees at Dahl Memorial Healthcare recently rolled up their sleeves, grabbed some icing and gumdrops and competed in a gingerbread house decorating contest. The houses are currently on display at the front desk of the hospital and ready for voting. Community members can stop in and vote between now and December 31st. Contest winners will be receiving a gift card to Stompin' Grounds coffee shop in Ekalaka.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO