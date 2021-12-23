ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dawg House weeks of Christmas

Cover picture for the articleThis month, Dawg House Pub owners Chris and Grace Jardee did something a little bit different for Christmas. In the spirit of giving, the pub has held different giving events over the course of the last four weeks. The goal was to encourage others around the community to donate items, treats,...

Gingerbread house decorating contest

Employees at Dahl Memorial Healthcare recently rolled up their sleeves, grabbed some icing and gumdrops and competed in a gingerbread house decorating contest. The houses are currently on display at the front desk of the hospital and ready for voting. Community members can stop in and vote between now and December 31st. Contest winners will be receiving a gift card to Stompin' Grounds coffee shop in Ekalaka.
Wagon Wheel serves free holiday dinner

Around fifty members of the community enjoyed a free holiday meal and some Christmas entertainment at Wagon Wheel Café on Tuesday evening. The café provided the main course with all the fixings while several who attended brought in dessert for all to enjoy. A group of local, female...
House of the Week: Fit for a Queen

Queen Street has been the source of several of my Houses of the Week and this charming house has great appeal for many reasons. Closer to Cannon Street than High Street with its traffic, this tree lined block is ideally situated close to the Historic District’s shops and restaurants, the Chester River, the Town Marina and Wilmer Park. This two-bay house is set perpendicular to the street with a front porch that wraps around one side with two other exterior doors, one to the stair hall and one to the office area off the kitchen. Instead of a planting strip between the porch and the Town’s brick sidewalk, brick hardscape continues from the sidewalk to the front porch steps, creating more space for visiting with neighbors on their daily strolls.
‘A Christmas Story' House Available For Overnight Christmas Stay

Turn on the leg lamp, be sure to drink your Ovaltine and try not to shoot your eye out while spending Christmas at the house from “A Christmas Story.”. The iconic home where Ralphie and the Parker family lived in the 1983 movie -- with yellow siding, green trim and a leg lamp glowing in the middle of the front room window -- offers year-round overnight stays and currently is available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Letters to Santa

My name is Cody and I am 100 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been nice. A few things I have done that were nice are: wearing glasses and jumping. This year for Christmas I would like: a siren light and a tractor. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls

Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
Plant of the Week - Christmas Fern

Its Christmas Day, so we chose a plant that’s really cool, and has the same name…sort of. It’s Polystichum acrostichoides, or commonly known as ‘Christmas Fern’. One of the most popular ferns of eastern United States, it is named for the evergreen frons. This beautiful evergreen fern grows in a fountain like clump up to 24 inches high x 24 inches wide, and the frons are leathery, lance shaped, and of course green at Christmas time! And believe it or not the pinnae are shaped like stockings! All of which add great interest to the winter garden. In the spring, the young fiddleheads are silvery in color. Christmas Fern loves organically rich soils, well drained (dry to medium moisture), woodland gardens, shade gardens, shady areas of the border plantings, walls, and foundations, and for mass plantings even on shady slopes. Extremely hardy (zones 3-9) and not bothered much by rabbits or deer. Even tolerant of juglone from Walnut trees. If needed, divide mature plants in the spring.
Church to offer Christmas services

While Omicron cases continue to rise, churches across Southern Arizona are prepared to welcome parishioners to Christmas services. Throughout the pandemic, places of worship pivoted by making livestreaming widespread, drive up Communion and other virtual events.
New Jersey Man’s Gruesome Christmas Decorations Has the Neighbors Creeped Out

Residents of Manalapan, New Jersey, are feeling creeped out by one home’s decorations. It’s a self-described “Killer Christmas” display. Instead of the usual candy canes and Christmas trees, this house boasts something a little more sinister. The display includes evil elves, gingerbread versions of Chucky and Jason, and a towering skeletal Santa. One neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “I don’t like it. It’s not for Christmas.”
The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
Weekly “What is it?”: Frog Houses

Frogs really don’t ask for much. A puddle of water for their eggs and tadpoles, a few insects for dinner, and they are pretty much set. So, it stands to reason that providing extra habitat for them is relatively simple, too. If you see or hear treefrogs in your backyard or neighborhood and would like to see more, there’s an easy way to make a frog house. This technique is easy enough for young children and a great way to keep kids interested in the outdoors.
House of the Week: Classic Farmhouse in Town

Several of my friends in Wilmington and Philadelphia have weekend homes in Rock Hall since it is an easy and quick drive with minimal time on the interstate. This property in the heart of Rock Hall would be a great weekend home or full time residence. Many upgrades have been done including an encapsulated crawl space, vapor barrier, sump pump and insulation, new windows, zoned HVAC, kitchen cabinetry, countertop and appliances so the house is ready for one’s personal touches. The property is located on a corner lot and the house is set back from the side street next to a large gravel parking area with curb cuts on both the main or side streets for access to the house.
