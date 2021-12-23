ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Wagon Wheel serves free holiday dinner

ekalakaeagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround fifty members of the community enjoyed a free holiday meal and some Christmas entertainment at Wagon Wheel Café on...

www.ekalakaeagle.com

