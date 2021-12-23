ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Auxiliary members hope to purchase more wreaths in 2022

ekalakaeagle.com
 3 days ago

Earlier this year, VFW Auxiliary set up Beaver Lodge Cemetery with Wreaths Across America for fallen veterans. There are 250 veterans buried at the cemetery. Because of a time crunch the auxiliary wasn’t able to do a...

www.ekalakaeagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Volunteers lay 150,000 wreaths at Arlington to honor nation’s fallen service members

Resuming an annual tradition paused last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Arlington National Cemetery welcomed roughly 40,000 volunteers on Saturday to lay wreaths to honor service members. More than 150,000 wreaths were placed on gravesites for Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit effort founded in 2007 that brings in volunteers...
ADVOCACY
brightonco.gov

Honor local fallen military members through Wreaths Across America sponsorship

Every December, the City of Brighton joins Wreaths Across America in honoring fallen military members by placing a wreath on the graves of veterans at Elmwood and Fairview Cemetery. Starting Saturday, December 18, 2021 through Friday, January 14, 2022, sponsoring a wreath will be matched by Wreaths Across America for Wreaths Across Day 2022.
BRIGHTON, CO
Star News Group

Wreaths Across America commemorates fallen members of armed services

BRIELLE — Those at the National Wreaths Across America event on Saturday at the Curtis House were asked to join in a moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war and those missing in action. Gary Pstrak of the New Jersey state Firemen’s Association who moderated the event called up members of the community including boy scouts, firefighters and police officers to lay wreaths for members of the armed forces including United States army, marines, navy, air force, space force, coast guard and merchant marines.
BRIELLE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Beach
Weirton Daily Times

Auxiliary officers

The Tri-State Marine Corps Club Auxiliary gathered Dec. 13 with President Shirley Brecht calling the meeting to order with prayer by Chaplain MaryAnn Smith followed by Marcy Spano reading a list of names of those who are ill. Well wishes to a fellow member were sent, reported Spano, who also gave the secretary’s report, which was approved. Brecht gave the treasurer’s report, which was approved. Spano delivered Christmas stockings Dec. 10 to the Weirton Geriatric Center. The group voted to adopt a veteran for 2022. The auxiliary agreed to have meetings in January and February but cancel them if need be. The refreshments for January will be vegetable soup and cake. Brecht won the 50-50 drawing. The next meeting will be Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. at the VFW hall in Weirton. Spano will serve as sunshine chair until April. Officers for 2022 are, from left, Historian Barbara Glessner, Sgt. at Arms Edith Truax, President Shirley Brecht, Secretary Marcy Spano, and Chaplain Mary Ann Smith. Mary Ann Elliott is sunshine chair and Darlene Kemp is vice president.
WEIRTON, WV
WANE-TV

More than 1,500 veterans honored at Lindenwood with wreath-laying ceremony

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Volunteers gathered Saturday at Lindenwood Cemetery to place wreaths on more than 1,500 headstones of fallen service members laid to rest. The cemetery, an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location, hosted a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 3,000 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreaths Across America#Veteran#Vfw Auxiliary#American
spectrumnews1.com

Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Hope Cemetery in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. - Veterans across the country and in Worcester were honored Saturday. Wreaths Across America Day is held every year in December nationwide. On Saturday, dozens gathered at Hope Cemetery to lay wreaths at the grave of every veteran. “We are honoring veterans that have died in wars," Jaycee...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

Marine officer who publicly demanded accountability discharged

In a Thursday Facebook post, the now former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr., who publicly called for accountability from the military and political leaders who led America’s longest war, announced he had been discharged from the Marine Corps, effective Thursday. An infantry officer with deployments to Iraq and...
MILITARY
Norwalk Reflector

Pathway of Hope more than just a handout

NORWALK — The need never ends. There is a program in Norwalk, Pathway of Hope, that helps people in need. The program is one of many sponsored by The Salvation Army. "It is a relatively new program," said Marla Sommers, case manager. "I have only been here a couple of years and that is about the length of the program."
NORWALK, OH
Athens News Courier

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Auxiliary members host annual 'Shop with a Firefighter'

Christmas is one of the most popular holidays each year in countries that celebrate the event. Beyond its religious meaning, the holiday has also become synonymous with children receiving presents under a tree from that “jolly old elf,” Santa Claus. As residents wade through the sea of holiday...
ATHENS, AL
hookercountytribune.com

Elementary students purchase gifts for family members

Lots of smiles and excitement were in evidence as the elementary students went Christmas shopping in the lunchroom for their families last Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Mullen Team-Mates but cannot happen without all of the generous Mullenites who donate lightly used articles for the shopping event. Thank you so much for your generosity!! There was everything from gifts of Christmas…
EDUCATION
ekalakaeagle.com

Letters to Santa

My name is Cody and I am 100 years old. I am so excited for Christmas this year! This year I have been nice. A few things I have done that were nice are: wearing glasses and jumping. This year for Christmas I would like: a siren light and a tractor. I can't wait for you to visit me this year! I will leave out a snack for you and the reindeer!
LIFESTYLE
ekalakaeagle.com

The Dawg House weeks of Christmas

This month, Dawg House Pub owners Chris and Grace Jardee did something a little bit different for Christmas. In the spirit of giving, the pub has held different giving events over the course of the last four weeks. The goal was to encourage others around the community to donate items, treats, or money in order to help those in need. Everyone who donated was entered into a drawing for one of several prizes from the pub.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy